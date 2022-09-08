Log in
    EXL   DE000A0LR9G9

EXASOL AG

(EXL)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:34 2022-09-08 am EDT
3.783 EUR   -6.36%
Change in the CEO position of Exasol AG
EQ
06:04aChange in the CEO position of Exasol AG
EQ
08/17EXASOL : Presentation Webcast 1H 2022
PU
Change in the CEO position of Exasol AG

09/08/2022 | 06:08am EDT
DGAP-News: EXASOL AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Change in the CEO position of Exasol AG

08.09.2022 / 12:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Change in the CEO position of Exasol AG

Nuremberg, 08.09.2022: Aaron Auld, CEO of Exasol, will step down from his mandate for personal reasons effective from September 30th, 2022. This has been mutually agreed between Aaron Auld and Exasol’s Supervisory Board today. Aaron Auld joined the company in 2006 and was first appointed CEO in 2013. His current mandate was originally set to run to last until November 2024.

“Over the past years, together with our outstanding team, we have managed to build Exasol into an internationally successful company. I would like to express my sincere thanks to everyone at Exasol, as well as to our customers and partners, for their trust and support along the way. I am pleased that I was able to help shape this development over many years”, says Aaron Auld, adding: “The time has come for a new phase in my life in which I focus on my family, and to place the future path of Exasol in the hands of a new leadership. I will remain closely connected to the company and the team in the future and wish them all the best for the promising path ahead.”

Volker Smid, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Exasol, says: “On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Aaron Auld for his tireless commitment to the company. He has been the pivotal figure over the past 16 years in making Exasol a company with excellent prospects in the huge data analytics market. For this we express our profound gratitude. We respect his decision and wish him all the best for the future.”

The Supervisory Board will immediately start the search for a successor in the CEO position. Until one is identified, Jan-Dirk Henrich – CFO and COO of Exasol – will act as Speaker of the Executive Board. He and his colleagues in the extended leadership team – Mathias Golombek (CTO) and Don Kaye (CCO) – will continue to implement the strategy and business plan established at the beginning of the year.

About Exasol
Exasol was founded in 2000 with the vision to transform how organizations use data. Today, Exasol’s analytics database – the fastest in the world – is trusted by the world’s most ambitious organizations. With offices in several locations across the US and Europe, Exasol is committed to delivering flexible, scalable and powerful analytics solutions to customers wherever they are, in the cloud – public or private – or on-premises.

Exasol – the leading Performance Analytics Database powering insights from the world’s data.

Learn more at: www.exasol.com and follow us on social media: LinkedIn and Twitter

For more information, please contact:
Exasol AG
Christoph Marx
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +49 911 2399 114
E-Mail: ir@exasol.com

Marija Perisic
PR Manager DACH
Tel: +49 911 2399 1373
E-Mail: marija.perisic@exasol.com

 

08.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EXASOL AG
Neumeyerstraße 22-26
90411 Nuremberg
Germany
Internet: www.exasol.com
ISIN: DE000A0LR9G9
WKN: A0LR9G
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1438319

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1438319  08.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1438319&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
