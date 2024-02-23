Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.02.2024 / 12:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Jörg
Last name(s): Tewes

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
EXASOL AG

b) LEI
529900ZPF6KHG6O3GY79 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0LR9G9

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.575 EUR 3012.75 EUR
2.575 EUR 3012.75 EUR
2.58 EUR 6450.00 EUR
2.65 EUR 13674.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.6149 EUR 26149.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/02/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: TRADEGATE EXCHANGE - FREIVERKEHR
MIC: XGAT


23.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: EXASOL AG
Neumeyerstraße 22-26
90411 Nuremberg
Germany
Internet: www.exasol.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

89815  23.02.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1844189&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp