Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.06.2023 / 14:28 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name:Mathias
Last name(s):Golombek

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position:Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
EXASOL AG

b) LEI
529900ZPF6KHG6O3GY79 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:DE000A0LR9G9

b) Nature of the transaction
Subscription of shares from capital increase

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
2.90 EUR29000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
2.9000 EUR29000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language:English
Company:EXASOL AG
Neumeyerstraße 22-26
90411 Nuremberg
Germany
Internet:www.exasol.com

 
84341  30.06.2023 CET/CEST

