

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



18.08.2023 / 11:24 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: PEN GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Petra Last name(s): Neureither Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

EXASOL AG

b) LEI

529900ZPF6KHG6O3GY79

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0LR9G9

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 2.6200 EUR 24635.8600 EUR 2.6950 EUR 17221.0500 EUR 2.7000 EUR 8100.0000 EUR 2.7000 EUR 2581.2000 EUR 2.7000 EUR 8982.9000 EUR 2.7000 EUR 1125.9000 EUR 2.7000 EUR 567.0000 EUR 2.7000 EUR 567.0000 EUR 2.7000 EUR 5634.9000 EUR 2.7000 EUR 3780.0000 EUR 2.7000 EUR 37.8000 EUR 2.7000 EUR 3375.0000 EUR 2.7000 EUR 186.3000 EUR 2.6950 EUR 9497.1800 EUR 2.7000 EUR 20906.1000 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 2.6800 EUR 107198.1900 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

18/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

