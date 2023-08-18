Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.08.2023 / 11:24 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form:PEN GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name:Petra
Last name(s):Neureither
Position:Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
EXASOL AG

b) LEI
529900ZPF6KHG6O3GY79 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:DE000A0LR9G9

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
2.6200 EUR24635.8600 EUR
2.6950 EUR17221.0500 EUR
2.7000 EUR8100.0000 EUR
2.7000 EUR2581.2000 EUR
2.7000 EUR8982.9000 EUR
2.7000 EUR1125.9000 EUR
2.7000 EUR567.0000 EUR
2.7000 EUR567.0000 EUR
2.7000 EUR5634.9000 EUR
2.7000 EUR3780.0000 EUR
2.7000 EUR37.8000 EUR
2.7000 EUR3375.0000 EUR
2.7000 EUR186.3000 EUR
2.6950 EUR9497.1800 EUR
2.7000 EUR20906.1000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
2.6800 EUR107198.1900 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name:Xetra
MIC:XETR


Language:English
Company:EXASOL AG
Neumeyerstraße 22-26
90411 Nuremberg
Germany
Internet:www.exasol.com

 
85279  18.08.2023 CET/CEST

