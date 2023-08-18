Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
18.08.2023 / 11:24 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|PEN GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|First name:
|Petra
|Last name(s):
|Neureither
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LR9G9
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|2.6200 EUR
|24635.8600 EUR
|2.6950 EUR
|17221.0500 EUR
|2.7000 EUR
|8100.0000 EUR
|2.7000 EUR
|2581.2000 EUR
|2.7000 EUR
|8982.9000 EUR
|2.7000 EUR
|1125.9000 EUR
|2.7000 EUR
|567.0000 EUR
|2.7000 EUR
|567.0000 EUR
|2.7000 EUR
|5634.9000 EUR
|2.7000 EUR
|3780.0000 EUR
|2.7000 EUR
|37.8000 EUR
|2.7000 EUR
|3375.0000 EUR
|2.7000 EUR
|186.3000 EUR
|2.6950 EUR
|9497.1800 EUR
|2.7000 EUR
|20906.1000 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|2.6800 EUR
|107198.1900 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
18.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EXASOL AG
|Neumeyerstraße 22-26
|90411 Nuremberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.exasol.com
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
85279 18.08.2023 CET/CEST