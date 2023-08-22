Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
22.08.2023 / 18:58 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|PEN GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|First name:
|Petra
|Last name(s):
|Neureither
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LR9G9
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|2.6250 EUR
|91.8750 EUR
|2.6200 EUR
|12819.6600 EUR
|2.6250 EUR
|280.8750 EUR
|2.6700 EUR
|4731.2400 EUR
|2.6200 EUR
|427.0600 EUR
|2.6450 EUR
|2237.6700 EUR
|2.6200 EUR
|4218.2000 EUR
|2.6200 EUR
|233.1800 EUR
|2.6200 EUR
|1886.4000 EUR
|2.6200 EUR
|91.7000 EUR
|2.6300 EUR
|836.3400 EUR
|2.6300 EUR
|957.3200 EUR
|2.6200 EUR
|112.6600 EUR
|2.6200 EUR
|5.2400 EUR
|2.6350 EUR
|9702.0700 EUR
|2.6350 EUR
|9702.0700 EUR
|2.6350 EUR
|3135.6500 EUR
|2.6500 EUR
|222.6000 EUR
|2.6500 EUR
|503.5000 EUR
|2.6500 EUR
|315.3500 EUR
|2.6500 EUR
|15.9000 EUR
|2.6200 EUR
|8640.7600 EUR
|2.6200 EUR
|264.6200 EUR
|2.6200 EUR
|7860.0000 EUR
|2.6200 EUR
|351.0800 EUR
|2.6200 EUR
|99.5600 EUR
|2.6200 EUR
|10.4800 EUR
|2.6200 EUR
|110.0400 EUR
|2.6200 EUR
|12193.4800 EUR
|2.6200 EUR
|5033.0200 EUR
|2.6500 EUR
|431.9500 EUR
|2.6850 EUR
|7875.1050 EUR
|2.6900 EUR
|2006.7400 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|2.6337 EUR
|97403.3950 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EXASOL AG
|Neumeyerstraße 22-26
|90411 Nuremberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.exasol.com
|
