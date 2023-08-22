Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.08.2023 / 18:58 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form:PEN GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name:Petra
Last name(s):Neureither
Position:Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
EXASOL AG

b) LEI
529900ZPF6KHG6O3GY79 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:DE000A0LR9G9

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
2.6250 EUR91.8750 EUR
2.6200 EUR12819.6600 EUR
2.6250 EUR280.8750 EUR
2.6700 EUR4731.2400 EUR
2.6200 EUR427.0600 EUR
2.6450 EUR2237.6700 EUR
2.6200 EUR4218.2000 EUR
2.6200 EUR233.1800 EUR
2.6200 EUR1886.4000 EUR
2.6200 EUR91.7000 EUR
2.6300 EUR836.3400 EUR
2.6300 EUR957.3200 EUR
2.6200 EUR112.6600 EUR
2.6200 EUR5.2400 EUR
2.6350 EUR9702.0700 EUR
2.6350 EUR9702.0700 EUR
2.6350 EUR3135.6500 EUR
2.6500 EUR222.6000 EUR
2.6500 EUR503.5000 EUR
2.6500 EUR315.3500 EUR
2.6500 EUR15.9000 EUR
2.6200 EUR8640.7600 EUR
2.6200 EUR264.6200 EUR
2.6200 EUR7860.0000 EUR
2.6200 EUR351.0800 EUR
2.6200 EUR99.5600 EUR
2.6200 EUR10.4800 EUR
2.6200 EUR110.0400 EUR
2.6200 EUR12193.4800 EUR
2.6200 EUR5033.0200 EUR
2.6500 EUR431.9500 EUR
2.6850 EUR7875.1050 EUR
2.6900 EUR2006.7400 EUR

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
2.6337 EUR97403.3950 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name:XETRA
MIC:XETR


Language:English
Company:EXASOL AG
Neumeyerstraße 22-26
90411 Nuremberg
Germany
Internet:www.exasol.com

 
85353  22.08.2023 CET/CEST

