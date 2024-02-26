

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



26.02.2024 / 15:56 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: PEN GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Petra Last name(s): Neureither Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

EXASOL AG

b) LEI

529900ZPF6KHG6O3GY79

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0LR9G9

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 2.5950 EUR 332.1600 EUR 2.5650 EUR 2164.8600 EUR 2.5800 EUR 1400.9400 EUR 2.5950 EUR 368.4900 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 2.5748 EUR 4266.4500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

22/02/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: CBOE EUROPE B.V MIC: CCXE

