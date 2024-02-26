Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
26.02.2024 / 16:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|
PEN GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|First name:
|
Petra
|Last name(s):
|
Neureither
|Position:
|
Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|
Share
|ISIN:
|
DE000A0LR9G9
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|2.6000 EUR
|
369.2000 EUR
|2.5650 EUR
|
323.1900 EUR
|2.5650 EUR
|
171.8550 EUR
|2.4250 EUR
|
1180.9750 EUR
|2.4250 EUR
|
991.8250 EUR
|2.4250 EUR
|
1234.3250 EUR
|2.4950 EUR
|
2532.4250 EUR
|2.4850 EUR
|
1063.5800 EUR
|2.5350 EUR
|
504.4650 EUR
|2.6000 EUR
|
501.8000 EUR
|2.5800 EUR
|
368.9400 EUR
|2.5800 EUR
|
944.2800 EUR
|2.4950 EUR
|
416.6650 EUR
|2.4950 EUR
|
429.1400 EUR
|2.5000 EUR
|
557.5000 EUR
|2.5000 EUR
|
785.0000 EUR
|2.5050 EUR
|
576.1500 EUR
|2.5100 EUR
|
808.2200 EUR
|2.4950 EUR
|
366.7650 EUR
|2.4950 EUR
|
521.4550 EUR
|2.5000 EUR
|
945.0000 EUR
|2.5000 EUR
|
785.0000 EUR
|2.5000 EUR
|
1055.0000 EUR
|2.5000 EUR
|
280.0000 EUR
|2.5000 EUR
|
720.0000 EUR
|2.4950 EUR
|
1065.3650 EUR
|2.4850 EUR
|
564.0950 EUR
|2.6000 EUR
|
4885.4000 EUR
|2.6000 EUR
|
473.2000 EUR
|2.6000 EUR
|
473.2000 EUR
|2.5950 EUR
|
897.8700 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|
Aggregated volume
|2.5216 EUR
|
26791.8850 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
26.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|
English
|Company:
|
EXASOL AG
|
Neumeyerstraße 22-26
|
90411 Nuremberg
|
Germany
|Internet:
|
www.exasol.com
|
|End of News
|
EQS News Service
89853 26.02.2024 CET/CEST