

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



26.02.2024 / 16:00 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: PEN GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Petra Last name(s): Neureither Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

EXASOL AG

b) LEI

529900ZPF6KHG6O3GY79

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0LR9G9

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 2.6000 EUR 369.2000 EUR 2.5650 EUR 323.1900 EUR 2.5650 EUR 171.8550 EUR 2.4250 EUR 1180.9750 EUR 2.4250 EUR 991.8250 EUR 2.4250 EUR 1234.3250 EUR 2.4950 EUR 2532.4250 EUR 2.4850 EUR 1063.5800 EUR 2.5350 EUR 504.4650 EUR 2.6000 EUR 501.8000 EUR 2.5800 EUR 368.9400 EUR 2.5800 EUR 944.2800 EUR 2.4950 EUR 416.6650 EUR 2.4950 EUR 429.1400 EUR 2.5000 EUR 557.5000 EUR 2.5000 EUR 785.0000 EUR 2.5050 EUR 576.1500 EUR 2.5100 EUR 808.2200 EUR 2.4950 EUR 366.7650 EUR 2.4950 EUR 521.4550 EUR 2.5000 EUR 945.0000 EUR 2.5000 EUR 785.0000 EUR 2.5000 EUR 1055.0000 EUR 2.5000 EUR 280.0000 EUR 2.5000 EUR 720.0000 EUR 2.4950 EUR 1065.3650 EUR 2.4850 EUR 564.0950 EUR 2.6000 EUR 4885.4000 EUR 2.6000 EUR 473.2000 EUR 2.6000 EUR 473.2000 EUR 2.5950 EUR 897.8700 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 2.5216 EUR 26791.8850 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

23/02/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

