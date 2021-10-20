DGAP-News: EXASOL AG / Key word(s): Sustainability

EXASOL AG Honored to Join the United Nations Global Compact



20.10.2021 / 10:00

Exasol Honored to Join the United Nations Global Compact



Nuremberg, Germany - October 20, 2021 - Exasol, the high-performance analytics database, today announced that it has joined the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, the world's largest voluntary corporate sustainability initiative, as Signatory.

"We are proud to have been accepted into the United Nations Global Compact. The program requires signatories to commit to Ten Principles safeguarding the environment, respecting human and labor rights, and working against corruption. We believe these Ten Principles to be fundamental to business in general and how we work at Exasol in particular, so joining the UN Global Compact is an important way for us to formalize this commitment," said Aaron Auld, CEO of Exasol.

The UN Global Compact challenges companies to conduct business responsibly by aligning their operations and strategies with the UN's Ten Principles. It also commits companies to take actions to advance broader social benefits, in accordance with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). By incorporating the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact into the business operations, companies are not only upholding their basic responsibilities to the societies they operate in, but also setting the stage for long-term success.

With more than 14,000 companies in over 160 countries participating, the UN Global Compact holds signatories and participants to the highest sustainability standards.

"We've been recently ramping up efforts around all our Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, including becoming carbon neutral for 2019 and 2020, our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint by 42% by 2030, and launching our #IAmChange program, which showcases how Exasolians are making a personal impact. Joining the UN Global Compact is a big step to securing more sustainable business," added Auld.

To learn more, please visit https://www.unglobalcompact.org/what-is-gc/participants/148115-Exasol-AG



