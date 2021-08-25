Exasol Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Quality Certification

Compliance with ISO 9001:2015 standard demonstrates commitment to delivering quality products and services to customers

Nuremberg, Germany - August 25, 2021 -Exasol, the high-performance analytics database, today announced that it has been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 certification, an internationally recognized quality standard.

'We are focused completely on our customers, which is why it is important that our processes conform to the highest quality standards. It's one of the ways we make sure that we serve our customers' needs at Exasol,' said Aaron Auld, CEO of Exasol. 'Gaining the internationally recognized ISO 9001:2015 certification was a result of aiming to continuously improve our products and services and could not have been achieved without great dedication and tight co-operation within the whole organization.'

ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognized quality management standard developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and the Quality Management System certification provides a model for companies of all types and sizes to use in building an effective and quality program. It specifies requirements for a quality management system when an organization needs to demonstrate its ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements. The certification also aims to enhance customer satisfaction through the effective application of the system, including processes for improvement of the system and the assurance of conformity to customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

The audit was conducted by TUV Rheinland, one of the world's leading auditing service providers. The scope included the two core processes 'development and elaboration of products and services' and 'provision and operation of products', including all management processes plus Information Management, Customer Support and R&D.

Official certificate ID 01 100 2100021

About Exasol

Exasol was founded in 2000 with the vision to transform how organizations use data. Today, Exasol's analytics database - the fastest in the world - is trusted by the world's most ambitious organizations. With offices in several locations across the US and Europe, Exasol is committed to delivering flexible, scalable and powerful analytics solutions to customers wherever they are, in the cloud or on-premises.



Exasol - accelerating insights from the world's data.



