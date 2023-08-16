Overall assessment by the Executive Board Exasol AG's performance in the first half of the current financial year presented a mixed picture. On the one hand, ARR growth was not as dynamic as had been expected at the beginning of the year. This was mainly due to the fact that major projects were postponed to a later billing period. On the other hand, cost efficiency continued to increase, so that losses could be reduced noticeably in the first half of the year on growing revenues. The expectation of becoming profitable on a quarterly basis in the second half of 2023 thus remains unchanged. At total, ARR rose by EUR 1.0 million in the first six months of 2023, which was below expectations. This mainly applied to business with new customers, which was still sluggish in the first half of the year. Over the past 12 months, ARR thus increased by a total of EUR 4.2 million, which corresponds to a growth rate of ap- prox. 13%. At the beginning of the second half of the year, howe- ver, ARR already showed a noticeable recovery, growing by EUR 0.6 million in July 2023 alone.

A main focus in the first half of the year was placed on further sharpening the company's strategic positioning to enable more efficient market access. Sustainably accelerating growth in the USA played an important role in this context. The reorganization initiated in mid-2022 bore fruit already in the first quarter of 2023, enabling disproportionate high growth. By reorganizing the sales team and targeting customers in a much more focused manner, the organization has also been able to successively build up the pipeline, thus laying the basis for future growth. Today alrea- dy, renowned customers such as T-Mobile, Dell or Verizon use Exasol's software. Further expanding this basis is one of the main objectives for the future. Exasol also placed a focus on further increasing customer orientation and promoting a more customer-centric culture within Exasol. For this purpose, a "Customer 360" project was launched to promote a closer dialog with the customer. The aim is to even better understand the needs of the customer and to consider these both in the further development of the product portfolio and in customer service.