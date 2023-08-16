Half-Year Report 2023
| 03 | Interim Group management report for H1 2023
Interim Group management report
for H1 2023
Overall assessment by the Executive Board
Exasol AG's performance in the first half of the current financial year presented a mixed picture. On the one hand, ARR growth was not as dynamic as had been expected at the beginning of the year. This was mainly due to the fact that major projects were postponed to a later billing period. On the other hand, cost efficiency continued to increase, so that losses could be reduced noticeably in the first half of the year on growing revenues. The expectation of becoming profitable on a quarterly basis in the second half of 2023 thus remains unchanged.
At total, ARR rose by EUR 1.0 million in the first six months of 2023, which was below expectations. This mainly applied to business with new customers, which was still sluggish in the first half of the year. Over the past 12 months, ARR thus increased by a total of EUR 4.2 million, which corresponds to a growth rate of ap- prox. 13%. At the beginning of the second half of the year, howe- ver, ARR already showed a noticeable recovery, growing by EUR 0.6 million in July 2023 alone.
A main focus in the first half of the year was placed on further sharpening the company's strategic positioning to enable more efficient market access. Sustainably accelerating growth in the USA played an important role in this context. The reorganization initiated in mid-2022 bore fruit already in the first quarter of 2023, enabling disproportionate high growth. By reorganizing the sales team and targeting customers in a much more focused manner, the organization has also been able to successively build up the pipeline, thus laying the basis for future growth. Today alrea- dy, renowned customers such as T-Mobile, Dell or Verizon use Exasol's software. Further expanding this basis is one of the main objectives for the future.
Exasol also placed a focus on further increasing customer orientation and promoting a more customer-centric culture within Exasol. For this purpose, a "Customer 360" project was launched to promote a closer dialog with the customer. The aim is to even better understand the needs of the customer and to consider these both in the further development of the product portfolio and in customer service.
The first half of 2023 also saw new products and services being added to the portfolio. In this context, Exasol launched a new product version of its improved SaaS solution in May 2023. This is an important addition to the portfolio that makes it very easy for customers to independently launch their database directly as a service and use it on a pay-as-you-go basis (hourly billing). In addition, this solution enables the use of "elasticity in the cloud", whereby data are stored inexpensively and made available only selectively for analysis. This will accelerate growth and the winning of new customers in the second half of the year. In addition, product enhancements are planned for the second half of the year that will further facilitate and enhance the use of the Exasol database for AI/ML (data science) and BI acceleration.
The improved strategic positioning, growing customer centricity and the expansion of the product portfolio provide a good basis for accelerated growth this year, but especially in the coming years. ARR growth in the first half of the year has not yet entirely met the company's expectations. Over time, however, the measures taken will unfold their full effect. In addition, the general trend towards digitalization and the growing data volumes will have a
| 04 | Interim Group management report for H1 2023
positive influence on growth opportunities. The Executive Board thus considers the general business performance as well as the net assets, financial position and results of operation to be satisfactory on balance. The main market drivers remain intact and the Executive Board sees great market opportunities in the long term, which should be reflected in continued growth and greatly improved profitability.
Economic performance January to June 2023
Revenues
ARR climbed to EUR 36.3 million in the first half of 2023. This represents an increase of 13.1% compared to the same period of the previous year (30 June 2022: EUR 32.1 million). A total of 6 new customers were won in the first six months of 2023 (H1 2022: 14 new customers), while 14 customers terminated their contracts during the same period (H1 2022: 4); as a result, the total number of customers declined to 207 in the first half of 2023 (31 December 2022: 215).
Revenues rose by 10,6% to EUR 17.8 million in the first half of 2023 (H1 2022: EUR 16.1 million). The share of recurring revenues increased to 95.5% (H1 2022: 93.8%). Recurring revenues are not the same as ARR (annual recurring revenues), but are a subset of total revenues that have a recurring nature.
In EUR millions
H1 2023
H1 2022
Change
Annual recurring revenue (ARR)
36.3
32.1
13.1%
Revenue
17.8
16.1
10.6%
Recurring revenue
17.0
15.1
12.6%
In % of revenues
95.5
93.8
1.7 pp
Other revenue
0.8
1.0
-20.0%
In % of revenues
4.5
6.2
-1.7 pp
A breakdown of total revenues by the four regions - DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), Great Britain, North America and Rest of World - is provided below:
In EUR millions
H1 2023
H1 2022
Change
DACH
11.5
10.9
5.5%
Great Britain
1.3
1.1
18.2%
North America
3.0
2.2
36.4%
Rest of the world
2.0
1.9
5.3%
Total revenues
17.8
16.1
10.6%
The share of revenues of the DACH region, which is currently the most important region for Exasol, remained high and rose by 5.5% in the reporting period. At the same time, the importance of the North America region has increased:
In % of total revenues
H1 2023
H1 2022
DACH
65
68
Great Britain
7
7
North America
17
14
Earnings
In EUR millions
H1 2023
H1 2022
Change
Revenue
17.8
16.1
1.7
Own work capitalized
-
-
-
Other operating income
1.6
2.6
-1.0
Cost of materials
-1.6
-1.1
-0.5
Personnel expenses
-14.9
-14.9
0.0
Other operating expenses
-6.5
-6.8
0.3
EBITA
-3.7
-4.1
0.4
Depreciation/amortization
-1.3
-1.4
0.1
Financial result
0.0
-0.1
0.1
Result from ordinary activities
-5.1
-5.6
0.5
Taxes
0.1
-
0.1
Consolidated net income
-5.0
-5.6
0.6
Other operating income amounted to EUR 1.6 million in the first half of 2023, compared to income of EUR 2.6 million in the same period of the previous year. The high income in the previous year was attributable to the revaluation of Executive Board stock appreciation rights, in the context of which provisions of EUR
2.3 million were released through profit/loss. Adjusted for this effect, other operating income clearly exceeded the level of the previous year. This is due to a research subsidy of approximately EUR 1.4 million for the development of product innovations in ac- cordance with the German Research Grant Act. This was offset by related costs of EUR 0.5 million, which were recognized in other operating expenses. At the bottom line, this had a positive impact of approximately EUR 0.9 million on the operating result.
Rest of the world
11
12
| 05 | Interim Group management report for H1 2023
The cost of materials rose to EUR 1.6 million in the first half of 2023 (H1 2022: EUR 1.1 million). The main reason for this is a slightly changed product mix due to higher revenues from appliances (bundling of hardware and software) and increased energy costs. The cost of materials also comprises expenses for the ExaCloud infrastructure (leasing of servers and expenses relating to the operation of the data center), which remained essentially unchanged compared to the previous year.
At EUR 14.9 million, personnel expenses remained unchanged in the first half of 2023 (H1 2022: EUR 14.9 million). However, this item includes one-time expenses for the replacement of executives in the amount of EUR 0.6 million; adjusted for this effect, this item improved. Adjusted for the one-time expenses, personnel expenses declined by 4.0%. The decline is mainly attributable to a reduced headcount, which stood at 190 at the end of the first half of 2023 (30 June 2022: 213).
Other operating expenses amounted to EUR 6.5 million in the first half of 2023, which was below the previous year's EUR 6.8 million. This includes one-time expenses of approx. EUR 0.3 million for the capital increase in late June 2023 and the abovemen- tioned costs of EUR 0.5 million in connection with the application for research funding. Adjusted for these one-time effects, other operating expenses were down by 16.2% on the prior year period.
The Exasol Group's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) thus improved to EUR -3.7 million in the first half of 2023 (H1 2022: EUR -4.1 million). Since EBITDA in the first half of 2022 still included income of EUR 1.9 million for the reversal of share-based remuneration, which did not recur in the current financial year, but costs for the June 2023 capital increase had an unscheduled impact on earnings in the first half of 2023, a comparison of adjusted EBITDA is the more meaningful indicator for assessing the improvement in operating perfor- mance. Adjusted for the above effect, adjusted EBITDA improved by 43% to EUR -3.4 million, compared to a loss of EUR -6.0 million in the same period of the previous year. The improvement is mainly due to the increase in revenues in combination with further improved cost efficiency, especially in the marketing area. The abovementioned research subsidy contributed an additional EUR 0.9 million to this improvement.
Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA
In EUR millions
H1 2023
H1 2022
EBITDA (reported)
-3.7
-4.1
+ share-based remuneration
-
-1.9
+ expenses for capital measures
0.3
-
= adjusted EBITDA
-3.4
-6.0
At EUR 1.3 million, depreciation/amortization remained roughly at the prior year level in the first half of 2023 (H1 2022: EUR 1.4 mil- lion). Together with a financial result of EUR 0.0 million (H1 2022: EUR -0.1 million) and tax income of EUR 0.1 million (H1 2022: EUR
0.0 million), earnings after taxes in the reporting period improved to EUR -5.0 million (H1 2022: EUR -5.6 million).
Net assets and financial position
Compared to the prior year reporting date (31 December 2022), total assets declined to EUR 21.3 million as of 30 June 2023 (31 December 2022: EUR 23.2 million), which was due to the operating result in the first half of 2023 and the depreciation-related reduction in fixed assets.
Assets
In EUR millions
30 Jun. 2023
31 Dec. 2022
Change
Intangible assets
4.7
5.7
-1.0
Property, plant and equipment
0.4
0.7
-0.3
Total fixed assets
5.1
6.4
-1.3
Inventories
-
0.2
-0.2
Receivables and other assets
3.2
2.6
0.6
Cash and cash equivalents
11.7
12.7
-1.0
Total current assets
14.9
15.5
-0.6
Prepaid expenses
1.3
1.3
0.0
TOTAL ASSETS
21.3
23.2
-1.9
