Exasol : Präsentation Vorläufige Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2022
PU
02/17Exasol Ag : Exasol announces preliminary figures for 2022, outlook for 2023 and need to adjust the 2025 mid-term target
EQ
02/17Exasol Ag : Exasol announces preliminary figures for 2022, outlook for 2023 and the need to adjust the 2025 mid-term target
EQ
Exasol : Präsentation Vorläufige Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2022

02/22/2023 | 07:17am EST
Investor Call on Preliminary Figures 2022

February 22, 2023

Copyright © 2023 Exasol. All rights reserved.

Today´s Speakers

Jörg Tewes, CEO

Jan-Dirk Henrich, CFO/COO

New CEO since January 2023

Jörg Tewes

Background

  • Technology industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience in bringing innovative products to market and driving growth in the US and Europe
  • 15 years with different US companies in Silicon Valley
  • Over a decade of experience in database technologies
  • Held leadership positions at Amazon, Avegant, Logitech, Avid, Poet Software
  • P&L responsibility over $1 B
  • Last position: senior leadership role at Amazon, driving the development and commercialization of its tablet, e-reader and video communication technologies
  • Experience in leading companies from venture funding to IPO
  • Serves as angel investor and mentor to technology start-ups
  • Degree in Computer Science from the Technical University of Berlin

Overall CEO priorities and focus of first 90 days

  1. Strategic Direction
  2. Customer Focus
  3. Organizational Excellence
    Ensure ability to hire
  4. and retain talent
  • Review current strategy, product roadmap and Go-To- Market plan, refine and update as needed
  • Meet and learn from existing customers and prospects
  • Drive customer centric culture
  • Evolve existing and standardize new business processes and mechanisms
  • Employer branding, best practices for searching & hiring talent, regional talent acquisition strategy, leadership principles and people performance reviews

First 90 days results

  • Updated and refined strategy
  • Implement quick wins and necessary "must-do's"
  • Implement key metrics to drive future success

Disclaimer

Exasol AG published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
