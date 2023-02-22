Exasol : Präsentation Vorläufige Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2022

Disclaimer

DISCLAIMER

This presentation contains future-oriented,forward-looking statements ("Forward- looking Statements"), estimates, opinions, projections and forecasts representing the current assessments and views with respect to anticipated future performance of Exasol AG. These assessments, views and Forward-looking Statements are subject to changes. There are uncertain conditions that are for the most part difficult to predict and are beyond the control of Exasol AG. Exasol AG is not under any obligation to publish any information resulting in changes in framework conditions or to publish revised information.

The information in this presentation as well as the Forward-looking Statements are of preliminary and abbreviated nature and may be subject to updating, revision and amendment, and such information may change materially. Neither Exasol AG nor any of its directors, officers, employees, agents or affiliates undertakes or is under any duty to update this presentation or to correct any inaccuracies in any such information which may become apparent or to provide any additional information.

The Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "aims", "plans", "predicts", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These Forward-looking Statements include all

matters that are not historical facts. They appear in a number of places throughout this presentation and include statements regarding Exasol's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, Exasol's prospects, growth, strategies, the industry in which it operates and potential or ongoing acquisitions. By their nature, Forward-looking Statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future.

Forward-looking Statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved.