Topics for today

Summary of key points

FINANCIALS H1 2023

( )

Outlook 2023 (unchanged)

Incl. net proceeds of 6.8 m€

from capital increase

Quarterly ARR development since end 2021

In EUR million at const. Q4 2022 FX rates, in percent, # of customers

+13%

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Exasol AG published this content on 16 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2023 10:40:08 UTC.