Exasol : announces new partnership with Rackspace Technology

Together, Exasol and Rackspace put data analytics technology to work and deliver customers' future on the cloud

ATLANTA, September 8, 2020 - Exasol, the analytics database, today announced a new strategic partnership with Rackspace Technology, a recognized leader in multicloud solutions, to help organizations maximize the value of their data in their cloud environments. This partnership means customers will be able to rapidly migrate their applications and data to a well-positioned cloud. This will allow them to quickly optimize costs, make decisions faster, and meet their security and compliance needs.

'Customers are using big data analytics to reduce the time for speedy decision making. The ability to work faster and achieve agility offers a competitive advantage to businesses. Our global partnership with Exasol will support customers with deep expertise to maximize the value of their multicloud environments in order to stay competitive in the market,' said Lisa McLin, Global Vice President, Alliances and Channel Chief at Rackspace Technology. 'Rackspace Technology offers the ability to manage customers' big data analytics strategy globally, across multiple platforms to achieve cost efficiencies, while accelerating speed to market for businesses success.'

As an end-to-end technology solution consultancy, Rackspace Technology provides its clients with world-leading technology that delivers results. This is why Rackspace Technology has partnered with Exasol, the technology of choice for customers who are looking to get more performance, actionable insight and ultimately, value from their data. Together, Exasol and Rackspace Technology are united by their commitment to their customers, to technical excellence, and to true flexibility.

'Organizations are accelerating their digital transformation journey into the cloud. Our partnership with Rackspace Technology provides our customers with the deep experience and expertise Rackspace is known for to maximize the value of their cloud environments,' said Ricardo Arriaga, Head of Channel and Alliances, Americas, Exasol. 'Exasol can be deployed anywhere- cloud, hybrid or on-prem- because we believe flexibility is key. We want to support whichever choice suits our customers' needs best.'

Rackspace Technology joins Exasol's world-class network of globally connected partners and alliances. To learn more about becoming an Exasol partner, visit: https://www.exasol.com/en/partners/.