Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Exasol AG    EXL   DE000A0LR9G9

EXASOL AG

(EXL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exasol : announces new partnership with Rackspace Technology

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 09:20am EDT

Together, Exasol and Rackspace put data analytics technology to work and deliver customers' future on the cloud

ATLANTA, September 8, 2020 - Exasol, the analytics database, today announced a new strategic partnership with Rackspace Technology, a recognized leader in multicloud solutions, to help organizations maximize the value of their data in their cloud environments. This partnership means customers will be able to rapidly migrate their applications and data to a well-positioned cloud. This will allow them to quickly optimize costs, make decisions faster, and meet their security and compliance needs.

'Customers are using Loading...big dataanalytics to reduce the time for speedy decision making. The ability to work faster and achieve agility offers a competitive advantage to businesses. Our global partnership with Exasol will support customers with deep expertise to maximize the value of their multicloud environments in order to stay competitive in the market,' said Lisa McLin, Global Vice President, Alliances and Channel Chief at Rackspace Technology. 'Rackspace Technology offers the ability to manage customers' Loading...big dataanalytics strategy globally, across multiple platforms to achieve cost efficiencies, while accelerating speed to market for businesses success.'

As an end-to-end technology solution consultancy, Rackspace Technology provides its clients with world-leading technology that delivers results. This is why Rackspace Technology has partnered with Exasol, the technology of choice for customers who are looking to get more performance, actionable insight and ultimately, value from their data. Together, Exasol and Rackspace Technology are united by their commitment to their customers, to technical excellence, and to true flexibility.

'Organizations are accelerating their digital transformation journey into the cloud. Our partnership with Rackspace Technology provides our customers with the deep experience and expertise Rackspace is known for to maximize the value of their cloud environments,' said Ricardo Arriaga, Head of Channel and Alliances, Americas, Exasol. 'Exasol can be deployed anywhere- cloud, hybrid or on-prem- because we believe flexibility is key. We want to support whichever choice suits our customers' needs best.'

Rackspace Technology joins Exasol's world-class network of globally connected partners and alliances. To learn more about becoming an Exasol partner, visit: https://www.exasol.com/en/partners/.

About Exasol
Exasol is the analytics database. Its high-performance Loading...in-memoryanalytics database gives organizations the power to transform how they work with data, on-premises, in the cloud or both-and turn it into value faster, easier and more cost effectively than ever before. To learn more about Exasol, please visit www.exasol.com.

AboutRackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.



Disclaimer

Exasol AG published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 13:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EXASOL AG
09:20aEXASOL : announces new partnership with Rackspace Technology
PU
07/30EXASOL : Appoints Rishi Diwan As Chief Product Officer
EQ
07/07EXASOL : trading update for the first half of 2020
EQ
06/04EXASOL AG : Stabilisation Announcement
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 25,4 M 30,0 M 30,0 M
Net income 2020 -19,2 M -22,6 M -22,6 M
Net cash 2020 32,0 M 37,7 M 37,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 -17,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 331 M 391 M 390 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,8x
EV / Sales 2021 7,45x
Nbr of Employees 149
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart EXASOL AG
Duration : Period :
Exasol AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXASOL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 18,50 €
Last Close Price 15,50 €
Spread / Highest target 19,4%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXASOL AG0.00%391
CLARIVATE PLC66.49%10 835
CLOUDERA, INC.-3.53%3 470
WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED-1.12%3 258
SHANGHAI ATHUB CO., LTD.108.17%2 436
JMDC INC.78.20%1 958
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group