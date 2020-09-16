Exasol : announces partnership with Omniwaresoft

ATLANTA, September 16, 2020 - Exasol, the high-performance analytics database, today announced a new strategic partnership with Omniwaresoft. As the leading consulting firm for data driven technology in Taiwan, Omniwaresoft helps its world-class customer base build their analytics ecosystems by providing consultancy and support around Loading...data visualizationtools and business analysis services. Together, Exasol and Omniwaresoft will accelerate customers' time to insight by enabling near-real time reporting through faster access to data, which will help organizations make the most of their data and stay ahead of their competition.

'We tell our customers that Exasol is the best choice for heavy Tableau users that want to play with data without having to wait. By using Exasol, customers can easily get the freshest data and near-real time analysis to help them with their daily decisions. It is a great technology in the face of constant change. We think every Tableau customer should build an Exasol environment. Exasol can release the power of Tableau and enrich the user experiences in seconds,' said Paul Yang, Special Assistant to Chairman, at Omniwaresoft.

Exasol and Omniwaresoft will focus on verticals where time to insight is critical, especially in challenging times such as the global pandemic environment.

'We are very excited to be working with Omniwaresoft to bring our best-in-class analytics database to customers,' said Ricardo Arriaga, Head of Channel and Alliances, Americas, Exasol. 'We know that faster access to insights is critical for organizations trying to make decisions in these uncertain times, and our partnership with Omniwaresoft will enable us to help joint customers in industries such as retail, manufacturing or financial services make the most of their data.'

Omniwaresoft joins Exasol's world-class network of globally connected partners and alliances. To learn more about becoming an Exasol partner, visit: https://www.exasol.com/en/partners/.