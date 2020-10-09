Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Exasol AG    EXL   DE000A0LR9G9

EXASOL AG

(EXL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exasol : announces partnership with the German Football Association (DFB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 09:45am EDT

DGAP-News: EXASOL AG / Key word(s): Alliance
Exasol announces partnership with the German Football Association (DFB)

09.10.2020 / 15:41
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Exasol announces partnership with the German Football Association (DFB)

The deal will enable the DFB to use the speed and power of Exasol's database to supercharge its analytics projects

Nuremberg, October 9, 2020 - Exasol, the high performance analytics database, is proud to announce that it has become an official partner of the German Football Association, Deutscher Fußball-Bund. Exasol will not only support the national teams for men and women, but it is also committed to the men's under 21 squad and the DFB Academy. The partnership also offers new opportunities for the DFB to benefit from Exasol's innovative analytics database.

"In order to remain at the top of the competition at an international level, we need strong partners. Data analytics and Business Intelligence are areas that we recognise as key for further innovation. With Exasol, we now have another company at our side that has a high level of technological expertise," said Oliver Bierhoff, DFB Director national teams and academy.

Holger Blask, Managing Director DFB GmbH: "We are excited to welcome Exasol as a new innovative partner of the DFB. Exasol's analytic database will enable us to handle the growing amount of data gathered by the DFB in a targeted manner."

"We are incredibly excited about this partnership," said Aaron Auld, CEO of Exasol. "We have been working with sports data and helping other companies in the sports analytics space for some time. We are now taking this a step further by partnering with the DFB. We believe that the future of sports is in combining human creativity and experience with powerful data insights, and we are proud to be able to support the DFB with their ambition to become truly data-driven - and faster than their competitors."

###

About Exasol
The Exasol high-performance analytics database is built to run faster than any other database, delivering next-level performance, scale and ease of use. Analyze billions of rows in seconds; run high-performance analytics securely in the cloud or on-premise; deliver frictionless analytics with self-indexing that automatically tunes performance; and scale out analytics for one transparent price. To learn more, please visit: www.exasol.com

For further information, please visit Exasol.com, connect with us on LinkedIn or follow @ExasolAG on Twitter.


Media contact:

Carla Gutierrez, Head of Global Communications at Exasol
Email: Carla.gutierrez@exasol.com


Investor relations contact

Jochen Reichert
Tel: +49 (0)9112399114
Email: ir@exasol.com

 

 

###


09.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1140042  09.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1140042&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EXASOL AG
09:45aEXASOL : announces partnership with the German Football Association (DFB)
EQ
08:45aEXASOL : announces partnership with the German Football Association (DFB)
PU
10/08EXASOL : Data2Diamond and Exasol announce strategic partnership
PU
10/01EXASOL : and Pyramid Analytics Join Forces to Put the End-User Experience Front ..
BU
10/01EXASOL : and Pyramid Analytics Join Forces to Put the End-User Experience Front ..
PU
09/25EXASOL : Präsentation 1H 2020
PU
09/24EXASOL : dominates its peer groups in BARC Data Management Survey 2020
BU
09/21EXASOL : publishes interim financial statements 2020
EQ
09/16EXASOL : announces partnership with Omniwaresoft
PU
09/08EXASOL : announces new partnership with Rackspace Technology
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 27,4 M 32,3 M 32,3 M
Net income 2020 -19,2 M -22,7 M -22,7 M
Net cash 2020 32,0 M 37,8 M 37,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -22,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 414 M 486 M 488 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,9x
EV / Sales 2021 9,00x
Nbr of Employees 150
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart EXASOL AG
Duration : Period :
Exasol AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXASOL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 18,50 €
Last Close Price 19,40 €
Spread / Highest target -4,64%
Spread / Average Target -4,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,64%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXASOL AG0.00%486
CLARIVATE PLC91.49%19 442
CLOUDERA, INC.-3.44%3 473
WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED-0.38%3 282
SHANGHAI ATHUB CO., LTD.99.76%2 623
JMDC INC.133.15%2 568
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group