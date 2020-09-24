Exasol : dominates its peer groups in BARC Data Management Survey 2020

100% of customers would recommend Exasol

Exasol achieves 18 top-rankings in its peer groups "Analytical Database Products" and "Data Warehouse Technologies”

Exasol, the high-performance analytics database, achieved 18 top-rankings and 4 leading positions in its two peer groups in The Data Management Survey 20. In addition, 100 percent of Exasol users chose the Exasol database because of its convincing performance and would recommend it to others. The survey was conducted by BARC (Business Application Research Center), Europe’s leading analyst firms for business software based in Würzburg, Germany.

“Exasol achieved truly remarkable results in the Data Management Survey 2020 with 18 top rankings,” said Timm Grosser, Senior Analyst Data & Analytics at BARC and author of the study. “Users gave Exasol the highest possible score for two crucial criteria when it comes to data platforms: 'performance' and 'platform reliability'. In today’s world, users need reliable and fast data for their operational and analytical processes. Similarly, the stability and performance of a data platform, even under pressure and high demand, are business-critical. Exasol has ranked impressively well in all the key areas and 100 percent of users surveyed in the Data Management Survey would recommend its high-performance analytics database to others.”

In the survey, twelve products were grouped into six peer groups to make them more comparable. The Exasol database was evaluated in both the Analytical Database Products peer group and the Data Warehouse Technologies peer group using twelve KPIs determined by BARC research. In both peer groups, the Exasol database was ranked top in the following categories:

Time to market;

Innovation power;

Performance;

Platform reliability;

Support quality;

Breadth of supported use cases;

Product satisfaction;

Recommendation.

In the group of Analytical Database Products, Exasol also achieved the top positions for Price-to-value and Functionality.

Exasol was ranked as a leader—among the top 25 to 30 percent of the products in the group—in the Developer Efficiency category in both peer groups, and in the data warehouse technologies peer group in the Price-to-value and Functionality categories.

“We are proud of our top rankings in BARC’s The Data Management Survey 2020. These excellent results show the high satisfaction of our customers,” said Aaron Auld, CEO of Exasol. “The fact that we scored ten out of ten in each of the two peer groups in the categories for Recommendation, Platform Reliability and Performance proves that we not only have the most powerful database for analytical workloads, but that we are committed to ensuring that our platform enables our customers to make data-driven decisions based on the most up-to-date data every day.”

The survey also shows that 93 percent of Exasol users use the database for data warehousing and business intelligence (BI) and 69 percent for data integration. Download the report, which includes a detailed overview of Exasol’s highlight results in BARC’S The Data Management Survey 2020.

About The Data Management Survey

The Data Management Survey 20 was conducted by BARC from December 2019 to March 2020. Altogether, 634 respondents worldwide answered a series of questions about their data management software. The survey offers a comparison of 12 leading data management tools across 12 criteria (KPIs) including developer efficiency, recommendation, time to market and product satisfaction. For more information, go to www.bi-survey.com.“

About Exasol

The Exasol high-performance analytics database is built to run faster than any other database, delivering next-level performance, scale and ease of use. Analyze billions of rows in seconds; run high-performance analytics securely in the cloud or on-premise; deliver frictionless analytics with self-indexing that automatically tunes performance; and scale out analytics for one transparent price. To learn more, please visit: www.exasol.com

