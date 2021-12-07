Log in
    EXL   DE000A0LR9G9

EXASOL AG

(EXL)
  Report
Exasol : wins Amazon Web Services 2021 Tech Partner of the Year Award in DACH

12/07/2021 | 04:12am EST
Nuremberg, Germany - December 7, 2021 - Exasol, the high-performance analytics database, has won an AWS Partner Award recognizing leaders in the DACH region playing a key role in helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on the AWS Cloud. Exasol won the AWS Technology Partner of the Year 2021 in DACH. The award recognizes an AWS ISV Technology Partner who has leveraged the best of AWS Services and continued to expand and grow with AWS during 2021.

The AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of Partners, whose business models have embraced specialization and collaboration over the past year. The AWS Partner Awards also recognize AWS Partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on the AWS Cloud as they work with customers, enabling them to deliver exceptionally fast data analytics that give customers the ability to derive valuable insights from their data whenever they need to.

"We couldn't be prouder of being named Technology Partner of the Year 2021 by AWS DACH. Winning this award in a region that is super competitive and innovative is truly an honor," said Jürgen Fleiss, Head of Cloud Alliances at Exasol. "2021 has been a great year for our collaboration - we announced key integrations with AWS services and became an invitation only top AWS ISV Accelerate partner in April this year - and so, looking ahead, we're excited about collaborating further with AWS in 2022."

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is the global community of businesses using AWS to build solutions and services for customers. AWS helps partners build, market, and sell their offerings by providing valuable business, marketing, and technical support on top of our proven, global, and secure infrastructure. AWS partners are uniquely positioned to help customers take full advantage of all that AWS has to offer and accelerate their journey to the cloud. AWS has millions of active customers and a dynamic community of over 100,000 partners globally.

"AWS Partners add value to customers across a wide range of industries around the world and are critical to their success. We are pleased to recognize a variety of partners through the APN Partner Awards EMEA 2021. I look forward to working together to a great 2022," said Antonio Alonzo Lopez, EMEA Director Partner Success at AWS.

About Exasol
Exasol was founded in 2000 with the vision to transform how organizations use data. Today, Exasol's analytics database - the fastest in the world - is trusted by the world's most ambitious organizations. With offices in several locations across the US and Europe, Exasol is committed to delivering flexible, scalable and powerful analytics solutions to customers wherever they are, in the cloud or on-premises.

Exasol - accelerating insights from the world's data.

Learn more at: www.exasol.com and follow us on social media: LinkedIn and Twitter



Disclaimer

Exasol AG published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 09:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 30,2 M 34,1 M 34,1 M
Net income 2021 -30,8 M -34,7 M -34,7 M
Net cash 2021 28,2 M 31,8 M 31,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,78x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 145 M 164 M 164 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,89x
EV / Sales 2022 3,24x
Nbr of Employees 288
Free-Float 62,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Aaron Auld Chief Executive Officer
Jan-Dirk Henrich Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Jochen Tschunke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mathias Golombek Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Siekmann Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXASOL AG-78.10%164
CLARIVATE PLC-24.64%16 185
JMDC INC.33.73%4 253
WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED16.72%4 100
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION10.13%2 307
SHANGHAI ATHUB CO.,LTD.-22.23%1 788