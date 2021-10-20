PRESS RELEASE : EXASOL AG Honored to Join the United Nations Global Compact

Log in
EXASOL AG Honored to Join the United Nations Global Compact

10/20/2021 | 04:01am EDT
DGAP-News: EXASOL AG / Key word(s): Sustainability EXASOL AG Honored to Join the United Nations Global Compact 2021-10-20 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Exasol Honored to Join the United Nations Global Compact Nuremberg, Germany - October 20, 2021 - Exasol, the high-performance analytics database, today announced that it has joined the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, the world's largest voluntary corporate sustainability initiative, as Signatory.

"We are proud to have been accepted into the United Nations Global Compact. The program requires signatories to commit to Ten Principles safeguarding the environment, respecting human and labor rights, and working against corruption. We believe these Ten Principles to be fundamental to business in general and how we work at Exasol in particular, so joining the UN Global Compact is an important way for us to formalize this commitment," said Aaron Auld, CEO of Exasol.

The UN Global Compact challenges companies to conduct business responsibly by aligning their operations and strategies with the UN's Ten Principles. It also commits companies to take actions to advance broader social benefits, in accordance with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). By incorporating the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact into the business operations, companies are not only upholding their basic responsibilities to the societies they operate in, but also setting the stage for long-term success.

With more than 14,000 companies in over 160 countries participating, the UN Global Compact holds signatories and participants to the highest sustainability standards.

"We've been recently ramping up efforts around all our Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, including becoming carbon neutral for 2019 and 2020, our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint by 42% by 2030, and launching our #IAmChange program, which showcases how Exasolians are making a personal impact. Joining the UN Global Compact is a big step to securing more sustainable business," added Auld.

To learn more, please visit https://www.unglobalcompact.org/what-is-gc/participants/148115-Exasol-AG About Exasol Exasol was founded in 2000 with the vision to transform how organizations use data. Today, Exasol's analytics database

- the fastest in the world - is trusted by the world's most ambitious organizations. With offices in several locations across the US and Europe, Exasol is committed to delivering flexible, scalable and powerful analytics solutions to customers wherever they are, in the cloud or on-premises. Exasol - accelerating insights from the world's data. Learn more at: www.exasol.com and follow us on social media: LinkedIn and Twitter.

PR Contacts: Isabella Ward, EMEA PR Manager at Exasol Email: isabella.ward@exasol.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-20 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      EXASOL AG 
              Neumeyerstraße 22-26 
              90411 Nuremberg 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.exasol.com 
ISIN:         DE000A0LR9G9 
WKN:          A0LR9G 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, 
              Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1241858 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1241858 2021-10-20

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1241858&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 20, 2021 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

