PRESS RELEASE : Exasol AG trading update for the first nine months of 2021

DGAP-News: EXASOL AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures Exasol AG trading update for the first nine months of 2021 2021-11-04 / 08:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Exasol AG trading update for the first nine months of 2021 . Increase in Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) to EUR 28.2 million at the end of September 2021 (+31%) . Adjusted outlook with an ARR growth to EUR 30 - 31 million in FY 2021 Nuremberg, Germany, 4 November 2021 - Exasol AG (ISIN DE000A0LR9G9), a global technology company providing a high-performance analytics database, gives an update on its unaudited trading performance for the first nine months of 2021.

At the end of September 2021, the total Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR"), Exasol's key financial performance indicator, stood at EUR 28.2 million (preliminary and unaudited), an increase of 31% compared to the end of September 2020 (ARR of EUR 21.5 million). The main drivers were the increase in upsell with existing customers (app. EUR 5 million) and revenue from new customers in DACH (app. EUR 2.3 million). Downselling and customer churn remained at low levels (app. EUR 0.3 million each).

During the first nine months of 2021, Exasol signed 33 new customers, including several large corporations in key verticals like financial services, energy and transport & logistics. Total customer base was at 207 by the end of Q3 2021. Regarding regional break-down, the DACH region demonstrated consistent strong momentum. However, customer acquisition in the UK and US markets was behind expectations.

Exasol adjusted its FY 2021 outlook, and now expects Annual Recurring Revenues to be in a range between EUR 30 - 31 million (equivalent to +24% to +29% year-on-year) at the end of fiscal year 2021. The adjustment was driven by delays in several large customer projects and the overall weaker than expected growth momentum in US and UK. Concurrently with this lower growth momentum in 2021, the company adjusted its mid-term outlook, now projecting to reach EUR 100 million ARR by 2025 instead of 2024.

"In 2021, Exasol went through the deepest transformation in company history. We have moved fast, but also faced our own challenges in a dynamic market environment, resulting in a slower than planned customer acquisition rate in the UK and US. We have now made the necessary changes to overcome these challenges. We are confident that following the adjustments and improvements we have made, we will be successful in fully exploiting the huge market opportunity before us with new focus," says Aaron Auld, CEO of Exasol.

Increased transparency and cadence in investor dialogue From 2022 on, Exasol will push the investor dialogue with a dedicated and experienced Investor Relations Officer and will offer webcasts to update on business progress on a quarterly basis, beyond its current stock market obligations. Furthermore, the company will increase speed of financial reporting and give more transparency on core KPIs of Exasol's business performance.

ENDS Exasol Investor Relations contact Stefanie Winkler Tel: +49 911 2399 114 E-Mail: ir@exasol.com

Exasol Press contact Carla Gutierrez, Global Communications Manager Tel: + 44 786 0151691 Email: Carla.Gutierrez@exasol.com About Exasol Exasol was founded in 2000 with the vision to transform how organizations use data. Today, Exasol's analytics database

- the fastest in the world - is trusted by the world's most ambitious organizations. With offices in several locations across the US and Europe, Exasol is committed to delivering flexible, scalable and powerful analytics solutions to customers wherever they are, in the cloud or on-premises. Exasol - accelerating insights from the world's data. Learn more at: www.exasol.com and follow us on social media at: LinkedIn and Twitter

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Certain statements in this communication may constitute forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "will", or "should" as well as their negation and similar variants or comparable terminology. Such statements are based on assumptions that are believed to be reasonable at the time they are made, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties described in this communication. Investors should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events and we undertake no obligation to update or correct these statements. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from any forward-looking statements discussed in these statements due to several factors, including without limitation, risks from macroeconomic and industry-specific developments, technological changes, technical operations and cyber attacks, as well as changes in competition levels. All stated figures and information related to them are unaudited.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-11-04 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: EXASOL AG Neumeyerstraße 22-26 90411 Nuremberg Germany Internet: www.exasol.com ISIN: DE000A0LR9G9 WKN: A0LR9G Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1245987 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1245987 2021-11-04

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1245987&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 04, 2021 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)