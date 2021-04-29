DGAP-Adhoc : exceet Group SCA: Sale of exceet Secure Solutions GmbH

DGAP-Ad-hoc: exceet Group SCA / Key word(s): Disposal/Disposal
Ad hoc Announcement
Sale of exceet Secure Solutions GmbH, Dusseldorf
Grevenmacher, 29 April 2021 - exceet Group AG, an exceet group company, signed a contract today with Utimaco IS GmbH to
sell its subsidiary exceet Secure Solutions GmbH ("eSS"). The buyer is controlled by EQT Mid-Market Fund, a fund of the
private equity firm EQT. The internet and IT-Service Provider eSS, headquartered in Dusseldorf, is part of the exceet
group's business segment "Software (incl. IoT)". The transaction is based on an eSS valuation of EUR 5.0 million
cash-and-debt free. Once the transaction is completed, the exceet group's net cash position (available cash less
interest bearing liabilities) after transaction costs will increase approx. by EUR 4.7 million to approx. EUR 20
million. The Closing of the transaction is scheduled for 30 April 2021.
Shortly before the signature of the contract, the wholly owned subsidiary of eSS, Lucom GmbH Elektronikkomponente und
Systeme ("Lucom"), was sold intra-group to exceet Group SCA, and Lucom therefore remaining an entity of the exceet
group. The purchase price was offset with receivables of exceet Group AG without effecting the liquidity of eSS.
eSS generated revenues of about EUR 4.0 million and an operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)^
1) of EUR -0.7 million in the financial year 2020.
1) Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization
Heike Kiefer
Email: investor.relations@exceet.com
exceet Group SCA
17, rue de Flaxweiler
L-6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Telefon +352 28 38 47 20
ISIN: LU0472835155
WKN: A0YF5P
Listed: Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard)
About exceet
exceet is a listed holding company focusing on technology corporations within the healthcare and electronics markets.
April 29, 2021 05:46 ET (09:46 GMT)