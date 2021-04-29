Log in
DGAP-Adhoc : exceet Group SCA: Sale of exceet Secure Solutions GmbH

04/29/2021 | 05:47am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: exceet Group SCA / Key word(s): Disposal/Disposal 
exceet Group SCA: Sale of exceet Secure Solutions GmbH 
29-Apr-2021 / 11:45 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Ad hoc Announcement 
Sale of exceet Secure Solutions GmbH, Dusseldorf 
Grevenmacher, 29 April 2021 - exceet Group AG, an exceet group company, signed a contract today with Utimaco IS GmbH to 
sell its subsidiary exceet Secure Solutions GmbH ("eSS"). The buyer is controlled by EQT Mid-Market Fund, a fund of the 
private equity firm EQT. The internet and IT-Service Provider eSS, headquartered in Dusseldorf, is part of the exceet 
group's business segment "Software (incl. IoT)". The transaction is based on an eSS valuation of EUR 5.0 million 
cash-and-debt free. Once the transaction is completed, the exceet group's net cash position (available cash less 
interest bearing liabilities) after transaction costs will increase approx. by EUR 4.7 million to approx. EUR 20 
million. The Closing of the transaction is scheduled for 30 April 2021. 
Shortly before the signature of the contract, the wholly owned subsidiary of eSS, Lucom GmbH Elektronikkomponente und 
Systeme ("Lucom"), was sold intra-group to exceet Group SCA, and Lucom therefore remaining an entity of the exceet 
group. The purchase price was offset with receivables of exceet Group AG without effecting the liquidity of eSS. 
eSS generated revenues of about EUR 4.0 million and an operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)^ 
1) of EUR -0.7 million in the financial year 2020. 
1) Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization 
Heike Kiefer 
Email: investor.relations@exceet.com 
exceet Group SCA 
17, rue de Flaxweiler 
L-6776 Grevenmacher 
Luxemburg 
Telefon +352 28 38 47 20 
ISIN: LU0472835155 
WKN: A0YF5P 
Listed: Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) 
About exceet 
exceet is a listed holding company focusing on technology corporations within the healthcare and electronics markets. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
29-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and 
Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      exceet Group SCA 
              17, rue de Flaxweiler 
              6776 Grevenmacher 
              Luxemburg 
Phone:        +352 2838 4720 
Fax:          +352 2838 4729 
E-mail:       info@exceet.com 
Internet:     www.exceet.com 
ISIN:         LU0472835155, LU0472839819 
WKN:          A0YF5P, A1BFHT 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, 
              Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1190590 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1190590 29-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1190590&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2021 05:46 ET (09:46 GMT)

