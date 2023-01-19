Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Exceet Group SCA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXC   LU0472835155

EXCEET GROUP SCA

(EXC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:27:43 2023-01-19 am EST
5.625 EUR   +6.13%
05:06aExceet Group Sca : Business Combination between exceet Group SCA and APEX Group; Mandatory Offer
EQ
2022Exceet Group SCA Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Exceet Group Sca : Financial Results Nine Months 2022
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exceet Group SCA: Business Combination between exceet Group SCA and APEX Group; Mandatory Offer

01/19/2023 | 05:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: exceet Group SCA / Key word(s): Takeover/Takeover
exceet Group SCA: Business Combination between exceet Group SCA and APEX Group; Mandatory Offer

19-Jan-2023 / 11:04 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Business Combination between exceet Group SCA and APEX Group; Capital Increase against Contribution in Kind; Mandatory Offer

Grevenmacher, 19 January 2023 – exceet Group SCA ("exceet") today entered into a definitive merger agreement with APEX Nova Holding GmbH ("APEX" and together with its subsidiaries "APEX Group") and its shareholders ("APEX Shareholders"). APEX Group is a leading developer, manufacturer and operator of green hydrogen plants for the de-carbonization of the industry and infra structure.

Under the merger agreement, exceet agreed (i) to acquire 20.8% of the APEX shares for a cash consideration in the amount of approx. EUR 25,000,000 and (ii) to exchange the remaining 79.2% shares in Apex for shares in exceet by way of a contribution in kind (the "Transaction"). The Transaction is not subject to closing conditions and is expected to complete promptly. For this purpose, exceet agreed to utilize its authorized capital and increase its share capital from EUR 311,960.18 by EUR 252,424.73 to EUR 564,384.91 by issuing 16,285,467 new shares to the shareholders of APEX. In addition, and subject to an amendment of the existing remuneration policy, exceet agreed to adopt a long-term equity incentive plan for the board members and key employees of the combined group allowing for the issuance of up to 3,640,000 stock options. Subject to meeting the agreed strike price and vesting conditions, such program entitles the beneficiaries to subscribe to up to 3,640,000 new shares.

For purposes of the Transaction, exceet was valued with its net cash position of approx. EUR 117,100,000 (corresponding to EUR 5.83 per exceet share) and the APEX Group with an equity value of approx. EUR 120,000,000. Taking into account the cash element, the Transaction values the combined group at a pro-forma equity value of approx. EUR 212,100,000 (before transaction costs) corresponding to EUR 5.83 per exceet share (on a fully diluted basis but disregarding any stock options).

exceet Management S.à r.l. and APEX believe that the business combination with exceet will provide APEX Group with a suitable structure as well as the necessary growth capital to develop the combined group into an internationally established project developer and operator of green hydrogen plants.

Following completion of the Transaction, the APEX Shareholders and their concert parties are planning to publish a mandatory offer for the acquisition of all outstanding exceet shares. The anticipated offer price is expected to amount to the statutory minimum price of EUR 5.83 per exceet share. Several larger shareholders including White Elephant S.à r.l., Active Ownership Investments Ltd. and the APEX Shareholders, which hold approx. 89.00% of the share capital following the completion of the capital increase against contribution in kind, undertook not to accept the mandatory offer. The offer document is expected to be published in February 2023 once approval by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht) has been obtained. The general partner and the supervisory board of exceet will review the offer document with due care and issue a reasoned opinion (begründete Stellungnahme) thereon.

Going forward, APEX Group will be the sole investment focus of Exceet.

For further information:

 

Email: investor.relations@exceet.com

exceet Group SCA

17, rue de Flaxweiler

L-6776 Grevenmacher

Luxembourg

Telefon +352 28 38 47 20

 

ISIN:  LU0472835155 

WKN:  A0YF5P

Listed: Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard)

About exceet

exceet is a listed holding company. Following the business combination with the APEX Group, the investment focus is on developing projects for the decentralized supply of green hydrogen.

19-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: exceet Group SCA
17, rue de Flaxweiler
6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 2838 4720
Fax: +352 2838 4729
E-mail: info@exceet.com
Internet: www.exceet.com
ISIN: LU0472835155, LU0472839819
WKN: A0YF5P, A1BFHT
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1539103

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1539103  19-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1539103&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about EXCEET GROUP SCA
05:06aExceet Group Sca : Business Combination between exceet Group SCA and APEX Group; Mandatory..
EQ
2022Exceet Group SCA Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended S..
CI
2022Exceet Group Sca : Financial Results Nine Months 2022
EQ
2022Afr : exceet Group SCA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports a..
EQ
2022Exceet Group Sca : Sale of Lucom GmbH Elektrokomponenten & Systeme
EQ
2022Exceet Group Sca : Financial Result First Half-Year 2022
EQ
2022Exceet Group SCA Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended J..
CI
2022Exceet Group Sca : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2022Exceet Group Sca : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2022Exceet : Abstimmungsergebnisse Ordentliche Hauptversammlung
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 87,1 M 94,2 M 94,2 M
Net cash 2021 117 M 126 M 126 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,10x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 106 M 115 M 115 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,55x
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 21,0%
Chart EXCEET GROUP SCA
Duration : Period :
exceet Group SCA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXCEET GROUP SCA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Roland Lienau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Klopp Member-Supervisory Board
Georges Bock Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXCEET GROUP SCA1.92%115
AMPHENOL CORPORATION5.98%46 959
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-1.80%42 610
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-2.99%32 492
JABIL INC.14.85%10 447
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.5.79%8 144