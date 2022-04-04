Exceet Group SCA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
04/04/2022 | 03:17am EDT
exceet Group SCA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
04.04.2022 / 09:15
exceet Group SCA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year