exceet Group SCA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)i Filing reference 5336 Submitted at (Luxembourg time) 2023-11-16 14:41 1. Identityoftheissuerortheunderlyingissuerofexistingsharesto which voting rights are attachedii: exceet Group SCA 2. Reasonforthenotification: An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Detailsofpersonsubjecttothenotificationobligationiv: Name: Mr. Thomas Terschluse & Mr. Hannes Riekenberg

4. Fullnameofshareholder(s)v: APEX AFO GmbH & Co. KG, Atlan capital GmbH, APEX AFO Series C GmbH & Co. KG, Endurance GmbH & Co. KG 5. Date onwhichthe thresholdwascrossedorreachedvi: 2023-04-04

6. Totalpositionsofperson(s) subjecttothenotification obligation: % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

34.64

0.00

34.64

36,359,163 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 30.49 0.00 30.49 - 7. Notifieddetailsoftheresultingsituationonthedateonwhichthe threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of shares (ISIN code if possible) Number of voting rights directix Number of voting rights indirectix % of voting rights directix % of voting rights indirectix Ordinary Shares 0 12,597,911 0.00 34.64 SUBTOTAL A (Direct & Indirect) 12,597,911 34.64 B.1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law Type of financial instrument Expiration datex Exercise/ Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted % of voting rights N/A B.2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law Type of financial instrument Expiration datex Exercise/Conversion Periodxi Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights N/A 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: See Separate organisational chart attached to the present notification.

N

°



Namexv % of voting rights held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both

Directly controlled by (use number(s) from 1st column) N/A 9. Incaseofproxyvoting: N/A 10. Additionalinformationxvi: Mr. Thomas Terschluse and Mr. Hannes Riekenberg are the shareholders of Atlan Management GmbH (which controls APEX AFO GmbH & Co. KG and APEX AFO Series C GmbH & Co. KG), Atlan GP GmbH (which controls APEX AFO GmbH & Co. KG, APEX AFO Series C GmbH & Co. KG and Endurance GmbH & Co. KG) and Atlan Capital GmbH. None of Mr. Thomas Terschluse and Mr. Hannes Riekenberg controls Atlan Management GmbH, Atlan GP GmbH, Atlan Capital GmbH or Endurance GmbH & Co. KG and there is no voting agreements or comparable arrangements between them. Please find attached a structure chart as of 4 April 2023 (date on which the 1,510,538 shares in exceet Group SCA acquired by Endurance GmbH & Co. KG were credited to its securities account). Please note that on 1 September 2023, Endurance GmbH & Co. KG sold 5,000 shares in exceet Group SCA. Its percentage of voting rights attached to the shares has therefore decreased from 8.20% to 8.19%. Date: 2023-11-16 14:41 Notes i Please note that national forms may vary due to specific national legislation (Article 3(1a) of Directive 2004/109/EC) as for instance the applicable thresholds or information regarding capital holdings. ii Fullnameofthelegalentityandfurtherspecificationoftheissuerorunderlyingissuer,provideditisreliableandaccurate(e.g. address, LEI, domestic number identity). iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of financial instruments) or acting in concert. iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) ofthe Transparency Law; or (c) the holder offinancial instruments referred to in Article 12(1) of the Transparency Law. As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in concert. In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Article 9 of the Transparency Law, the following list is provided as indication of the persons who should be mentioned: inthecircumstancesforeseen inletter(b)ofArticle9ofthatLaw,thenaturalpersonorlegalentity thatacquiresthevoting rightsandisentitledtoexercisethemundertheagreementandthenaturalpersonorlegalentitywhoistransferring temporarilyforconsiderationthevotingrights; in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity holding the collateral, provided the person or entity controls the votingrights anddeclares its intention of exercisingthem, and natural person or legalentitylodgingthecollateralundertheseconditions; inthecircumstancesforeseeninletter(d)ofArticle9ofthatLaw,thenaturalpersonorlegalentitywhohasalifeinterestin sharesifthatpersonorentityisentitledtoexercisethevotingrightsattachedtothesharesandthenaturalpersonorlegal entitywhoisdisposingofthevotingrightswhenthelifeinterestiscreated; inthecircumstancesforeseeninletter(e)ofArticle9ofthatLaw,thecontrollingnaturalpersonorlegalentityand,provided ithasanotificationdutyatanindividuallevelunderArticle8,underletters(a)to(d)ofArticle9ofthatLaworundera combinationofanyofthosesituations,thecontrolledundertaking; inthecircumstancesforeseeninletter(f)ofArticle9ofthatLaw,thedeposittakeroftheshares,ifhecanexercisethe votingrightsattachedtothesharesdepositedwithhimathisdiscretion,andthedepositorofthesharesallowingthedeposit takertoexercisethevotingrightsathisdiscretion; in the circumstances foreseen in letter (g) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity that controls the voting rights;

inthecircumstancesforeseeninletter(h)ofArticle9ofthatLaw,theproxyholder,ifhecanexercisethevotingrightsathis discretion, and the shareholder who has given his proxy to the proxy holder allowing the latter to exercise the voting rightsat his discretion (e.g. management companies). v Applicable in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the Transparency Law. This should be the full name of the shareholder who is the counterpartyto the natural person or legal entity referredto in Article 9 ofthatLawunless the percentage of voting rights heldby the shareholder is lower thanthe 5% thresholdfor the disclosure of votingrights holdings (e.g. identificationof funds managed by management companies). vi The date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on which the acquisition or disposal took place or the other reason triggered the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the corporate event took effect. vii The total number of voting rights shall be composed of all the shares, including depository receipts representing shares, to which voting rights are attached even if the exercise thereof is suspended. viii If the holding has fallen below the 5% threshold, please note that it is not necessary to disclose the extent of the holding, only that the new holding is below that threshold. ix In case of combined holdings of shares with voting rights attached 'direct holding' and voting rights 'indirect holding', please split the voting rights number and percentage into the direct and indirect columns – if there is no combined holdings, please leave the relevant box blank. x Dateofmaturity/expirationofthefinancialinstrumenti.e.thedatewhenrighttoacquiresharesends. xi Ifthefinancialinstrument hassuchaperiod–pleasespecifythisperiod–forexampleonceevery 3monthsstarting from [date]. xii Incaseofcash settled instrumentsthenumberand percentagesofvoting rightsistobepresented onadelta-adjusted basis(Article 12(2)oftheTransparencyLaw). xiii If the person subject to the notification obligation is either controlled and/or does control another undertaking then the second option applies. xiv The full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity also has to be presented in the cases in which only on subsidiary level a threshold is crossed or reached and the subsidiary undertaking discloses the notification as only then the market always gets the full picture of the group holdings. In case of multiple chains through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held the chains have to be presented chain by chain leaving a row free between differentchains(e.g.:A,B,C,free row,A,B, D,freerow,A,E,Fetc.). Numbersshallbeattributed toallpersonsorentities within thegroup in column 1in order toallow aclearindication of thecontrolstructure in column 6. The names ofallundertakingsof thecontrolchainshallbeprovidedincolumn2,evenifthenumberofthedirectlyheldvotingrightsand/orfinancialinstrumentsisnot equalorhigherthanthenotifiablethreshold.Columns3&4shallindicate theholdingsofthosepersonsorentitiesdirectlyholdingthe votingrightsand/orfinancialinstrumentsiftheholdingisequalorhigherthanthenotifiablethreshold. xv The names of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held have to be presentedirrespectivelywhetherthecontrolledundertakingscrossorreachthelowestapplicablethresholdthemselves. xvi Example:Correctionofapreviousnotification.

