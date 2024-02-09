Excel Industries Limited is an India-based company that is engaged in chemical and environment management business. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of chemicals, and environmental and biotech products and services. Its chemicals products comprise agrochemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, pesticides intermediates, polymer additives, and pharma intermediates and active pharma ingredients. Its environmental and biotech products comprise organic waste management composting, municipal solid waste management, plastic waste management and construction and demolition waste management. The Company caters to both domestic and international markets. It is also engaged in manufacturing activity on behalf of third parties. It manufactures agrochem intermediates, such as P2S5, PSCl3, DETC, DMTC, DMPAT, and NaTCP. The Company manufactures specialty chemicals, such as acetyl chloride, specialty mining additives, phenolic and non-phenolic biocides, and phenyl hydrazine.

Sector Agricultural Chemicals