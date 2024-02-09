Excel Industries Limited announced that Mr. N. R. Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, has tendered his resignation vide letter dated February 08th, 2024 citing personal and family reasons. He will continue to serve the Company in his current position till 30th June, 2024.
Excel Industries Limited
Equities
EXCELINDUS
INE369A01029
Agricultural Chemicals
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|868.3 INR
|-1.44%
|-2.28%
|-4.31%
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-4.57%
|135 M $
|-13.83%
|3 130 M $
|-5.71%
|2 467 M $
|-3.17%
|1 974 M $
|-1.10%
|1 777 M $
|-11.18%
|1 469 M $
|+6.42%
|1 401 M $
|-15.37%
|1 073 M $
|-13.44%
|935 M $
|-20.40%
|803 M $
