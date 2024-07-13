Excel Realty N Infra Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 4.91 million compared to INR 6.39 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 17.82 million compared to INR 11.59 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 5.45 million compared to INR 1.59 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.01 compared to INR 0.01 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.01 compared to INR 0.01 a year ago.