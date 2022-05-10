Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Excelerate Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EE   US30069T1016

EXCELERATE ENERGY, INC.

(EE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/10 04:00:01 pm EDT
24.63 USD   +3.49%
05:40pEXCELERATE ENERGY : Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Date
PU
04/21INSIDER BUY : Excelerate Energy
MT
04/21INSIDER BUY : Excelerate Energy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Excelerate Energy : Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Date

05/10/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 10, 2022

The Woodlands, TX, - Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EE) (the "Company") will release its first quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, following the close of U.S. financial markets. The earnings release and presentation for the first quarter 2022 results will be available on the investor page of the Company's website at www.excelerateenergy.com.

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, the Company's management team will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time). The call will also be webcast live at www.excelerateenergy.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the investor page of the Company's website for 30 days following the event.

About Excelerate Energy:

Excelerate Energy, Inc. is a US-based LNG company located in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 2003 by George B. Kaiser, Excelerate is changing the way the world accesses cleaner forms of energy by providing integrated services along the LNG value chain with an objective of delivering rapid-to-market and reliable LNG solutions to customers. Excelerate offers a full range of flexible regasification services from FSRU to infrastructure development to LNG supply. Excelerate has offices in Abu Dhabi, Antwerp, Boston, Buenos Aires, Chattogram, Dhaka, Doha, Dubai, Manila, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore, and Washington, DC.

Disclaimer

Excelerate Energy Inc. published this content on 10 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2022 21:39:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EXCELERATE ENERGY, INC.
05:40pEXCELERATE ENERGY : Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Date
PU
04/21INSIDER BUY : Excelerate Energy
MT
04/21INSIDER BUY : Excelerate Energy
MT
04/19SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks, Commodities Tumble Tuesday, Giving Back Recent Gains
MT
04/18Excelerate Energy, Inc. Closes $350 Million Revolving Credit Facility
CI
04/12Excelerate Energy, Inc. has completed an IPO in the amount of $384 million.
CI
01/07Excelerate Energy, Inc. has filed an IPO in the amount of $100 million.
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 300 M - -
Net income 2022 64,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 254 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,2x
Yield 2022 0,34%
Capitalization 812 M 812 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 175
Free-Float -
Chart EXCELERATE ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Excelerate Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXCELERATE ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 23,80 $
Average target price 31,14 $
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven M. Kobos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dana Anne Armstrong Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Don P. Millican Chairman
Calvin A. Bancroft Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Carolyn Jeanne Burke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXCELERATE ENERGY, INC.0.00%812
HAPAG-LLOYD AG41.52%72 578
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-16.38%50 322
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-18.12%32 489
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.3.16%26 078
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED15.11%18 524