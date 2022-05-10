Excelerate Energy : Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Date

May 10, 2022

The Woodlands, TX, - Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EE) (the "Company") will release its first quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, following the close of U.S. financial markets. The earnings release and presentation for the first quarter 2022 results will be available on the investor page of the Company's website at www.excelerateenergy.com.

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, the Company's management team will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time). The call will also be webcast live at www.excelerateenergy.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the investor page of the Company's website for 30 days following the event.

About Excelerate Energy:

Excelerate Energy, Inc. is a US-based LNG company located in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 2003 by George B. Kaiser, Excelerate is changing the way the world accesses cleaner forms of energy by providing integrated services along the LNG value chain with an objective of delivering rapid-to-market and reliable LNG solutions to customers. Excelerate offers a full range of flexible regasification services from FSRU to infrastructure development to LNG supply. Excelerate has offices in Abu Dhabi, Antwerp, Boston, Buenos Aires, Chattogram, Dhaka, Doha, Dubai, Manila, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore, and Washington, DC.