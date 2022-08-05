Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Excelerate Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EE   US30069T1016

EXCELERATE ENERGY, INC.

(EE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-05 pm EDT
22.31 USD   -1.33%
05:34pEXCELERATE ENERGY : Announces Inaugural Quarterly Cash Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
07/19EXCELERATE ENERGY : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Date
PU
07/19SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rally Tuesday, Crude Oil Also Gains
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Excelerate Energy : Announces Inaugural Quarterly Cash Dividend - Form 8-K

08/05/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Excelerate Energy Announces Inaugural Quarterly Cash Dividend

THE WOODLANDS, TX, August 5, 2022 - Excelerate Energy, Inc. (the "Company" or "Excelerate") (NYSE: EE) announced today that its Board of Directors (the "Board") declared an inaugural quarterly cash dividend, with respect to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, of $0.025 per share of Class A common stock. The dividend is payable on September 7, 2022 to Class A common stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 19, 2022.

Excelerate Energy Limited Partnership, the Company's operating subsidiary, will make a corresponding distribution of $0.025 per interest to holders of its Class B limited partnership interests on the same date of the dividend payment.

"Today's announcement of Excelerate's inaugural dividend marks a milestone for us and reflects the strength of our balance sheet and the Company's commitment to returning capital to its shareholders. This dividend demonstrates the confidence that our Board and management team have in our downstream growth strategy and the future growth of our business," said President and Chief Executive Officer Steven Kobos.

The declaration, timing, amount, and payment of future dividends remains at the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc. is a U.S.-based LNG company located in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 2003 by George B. Kaiser, Excelerate is changing the way the world accesses cleaner forms of energy by providing integrated services along the LNG value chain with an objective of delivering rapid-to-market and reliable LNG solutions to customers. Excelerate offers a full range of flexible regasification services from FSRU to infrastructure development to LNG supply. Excelerate has offices in Abu Dhabi, Antwerp, Boston, Buenos Aires, Chattogram, Dhaka, Doha, Dubai, Ho Chi Minh City, Manila, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore, and Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.excelerateenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements regarding Excelerate's future results of operations or financial condition, business strategy and plans, expansion plans and strategy, economic conditions, objectives of management for future operations and the payment of dividends and declaration of future dividends, including the timing and amount thereof, are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on assumptions or judgments about future events that may or may not be correct or necessarily take place and that are by their nature subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies, including the risk factors that Excelerate identifies in its Securities and Exchange Commission filings, many of which are outside the control of Excelerate. The results, events, and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results, events, or circumstances could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Excelerate undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

1

Press Release

CONTACTS

Investors

Craig Hicks

Excelerate Energy

Craig.Hicks@excelerateenergy.com

Media

Stephen Pettibone / Frances Jeter

Sard Verbinnen & Co

Excelerate-SVC@sardverb.com

or

media@excelerateenergy.com

2

Disclaimer

Excelerate Energy Inc. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 21:33:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EXCELERATE ENERGY, INC.
05:34pEXCELERATE ENERGY : Announces Inaugural Quarterly Cash Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
07/19EXCELERATE ENERGY : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Date
PU
07/19SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rally Tuesday, Crude Oil Also Gains
MT
07/19SECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
07/18Excelerate Energy Signs MOU for Gas Sale With Bulgaria's Overgas
MT
07/18EXCELERATE ENERGY : Signs Gas Sales MOU with Bulgaria's Overgas
PU
07/18Excelerate Energy Signs Gas Sales MOU with Bulgaria’s Overgas
CI
07/06EXCELERATE ENERGY : Appoints Deborah Byers as Independent Director - Form 8-K
PU
07/06EXCELERATE ENERGY : Appoints Deborah Byers as Independent Director
PU
07/06Excelerate Energy Appoints Deborah Byers as Independent Director
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 696 M - -
Net income 2022 79,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 223 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,5x
Yield 2022 0,35%
Capitalization 594 M 594 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 175
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart EXCELERATE ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Excelerate Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXCELERATE ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 22,31 $
Average target price 30,63 $
Spread / Average Target 37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven M. Kobos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dana Anne Armstrong Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Don P. Millican Chairman
Calvin A. Bancroft Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Carolyn Jeanne Burke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXCELERATE ENERGY, INC.0.00%594
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-32.78%19 397
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.44%18 679
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.103.94%10 218
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-25.65%9 654
UGI CORPORATION-10.72%8 608