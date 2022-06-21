Log in
Excelerate Energy : Announces New Funding for YMCAOutreach Programs

06/21/2022 | 01:15pm EDT
Donation will Help Students Facing Economic Challenges in Houston's Northern Suburbs

THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) ("Excelerate"), announced a donation of $30,000 to The Woodlands Family YMCA ("YMCA"), which the company has supported since 2007.

Left-Right: Ariel Bazan, YMCA Director of Operations; Jeremy Hickman, YMCA Outreach Director; Chris Butsch, YMCA District Executive Director; Amy Thompson, Excelerate Energy EVP & Chief Human Resources Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

This year's donation includes new support for the YMCA's Mobile Makerspace, a traveling technology laboratory designed to bring the ideas of computer coding, robotics, programming, mechanics, circuitry, and creative fabrication to children who can benefit from these programs throughout Montgomery County, Texas. Excelerate will continue to participate in the YMCA's annual outreach programs, including Operation Backpack, Dragon Boat Team Challenge, and Angel Tree.

"For over 135 years the YMCA of Greater Houston has focused on empowering young people, improving health and well-being, and inspiring action in and across communities," says Christopher Butsch, YMCA District Executive Director. "Keeping this in mind, we are incredibly humbled by the support of great partners that help us to fulfill our mission. Excelerate Energy's donation will ensure that our community has access to the opportunities and resources necessary to learn, grow, and thrive."

Excelerate is committed to supporting nonprofit organizations whose work aligns with one or more of the company's corporate social responsibility ("CSR") focus areas of health, education, and climate.

"We are proud to partner with the YMCA in their effort to educate and empower today's youth to solve tomorrow's problems. The Woodlands is home to our corporate headquarters, and we strive to be good neighbors wherever we operate," said Steven Kobos, President and CEO of Excelerate Energy.

"Our core values of Stewardship, Accountability, Improvement, and Leadership (SAIL) guide us in all that we do," added Amy Thompson, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. "We encourage our employees to strengthen the health and prosperity of the communities where they live and work."

To learn more about Excelerate Energy and our global CSR efforts, visit excelerateenergy.com.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc. is a U.S.-based LNG company located in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 2003 by George B. Kaiser, Excelerate is changing the way the world accesses cleaner forms of energy by providing integrated services along the LNG value chain with an objective of delivering rapid-to-market and reliable LNG solutions to customers. Excelerate offers a full range of flexible regasification services from FSRU to infrastructure development to LNG supply. Excelerate has offices in Abu Dhabi, Antwerp, Boston, Buenos Aires, Chattogram, Dhaka, Doha, Dubai, Ho Chi Minh City, Manila, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore, and Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.excelerateenergy.com.

About the YMCA of Greater Houston

Founded in 1886, today the Y remains committed to the health of more than half a million people grow and thrive through programs and services at our locations across Greater Houston. Strengthening community is our cause. Together, we connect active, engaged Greater Houston Area residents to build a better us.

Investors
Craig Hicks
Excelerate Energy
Craig.Hicks@excelerateenergy.com

Media
Leslie Hiltabrand
Excelerate Energy
media@excelerateenergy.com

Source: Excelerate Energy

Disclaimer

Excelerate Energy Inc. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 17:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
