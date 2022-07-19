Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Excelerate Energy, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    EE   US30069T1016

EXCELERATE ENERGY, INC.

(EE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-19 pm EDT
21.19 USD   +2.66%
05:54pEXCELERATE ENERGY : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Date
PU
03:34pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rally Tuesday, Crude Oil Also Gains
MT
03:23pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
Excelerate Energy : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Date

07/19/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EE) (the "Company") will release its second quarter 2022 results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, following the close of U.S. financial markets. The earnings release and presentation for the second quarter 2022 results will be available on the investor page of the Company's website at www.excelerateenergy.com.

On Thursday, August 11, 2022, the Company's management team will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time). The call will also be webcast live at www.excelerateenergy.com. An archived replay of the call and a copy of the presentation will be on the website following the call.

About Excelerate Energy:

Excelerate Energy, Inc. is a U.S.-based LNG company located in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 2003 by George B. Kaiser, Excelerate is changing the way the world accesses cleaner forms of energy by providing integrated services along the LNG value chain with an objective of delivering rapid-to-market and reliable LNG solutions to customers. Excelerate offers a full range of flexible regasification services from FSRU to infrastructure development to LNG supply. Excelerate has offices in Abu Dhabi, Antwerp, Boston, Buenos Aires, Chattogram, Dhaka, Doha, Dubai, Ho Chi Minh City, Manila, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore, and Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.excelerateenergy.com.

Investors
Craig Hicks
Excelerate Energy
Craig.Hicks@excelerateenergy.com

Media
Stephen Pettibone / Frances Jeter
Sard Verbinnen & Co
Excelerate-SVC@sardverb.com
or
media@excelerateenergy.com

Source: Excelerate Energy, Inc.

Disclaimer

Excelerate Energy Inc. published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 21:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
