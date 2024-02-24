Excelerate Energy, Inc. is an energy company that delivers regasified natural gas. The Company is focused on providing flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions to markets in diverse environments across the globe. The Company operates a fleet of ten purpose-built floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), have completed more than 2,400 ship-to-ship transfers of LNG with over 40 LNG operators and delivered more than 5,900 billion cubic feet of natural gas through 15 LNG regasification terminals. It offers a full range of flexible regasification services from FSRUs to infrastructure development to LNG supply. Its business spans the globe, with regional offices in eight countries and operations in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan and Bangladesh. It also procure LNG from producers and sell regasified natural gas through its flexible LNG terminals. also lease an LNG terminal in Bahia, Brazil from Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.

Sector Natural Gas Utilities