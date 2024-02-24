Excelerate Energy, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend, with respect to the quarter ended December 31, 2023, of $0.025 per share of Class A common stock. The dividend is payable on March 28, 2024, to Class A common stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 13, 2024.
