Excelerate Energy : to Participate at J.P. Morgan 2022 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference

THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EE) today announced that Steven Kobos, President and CEO, and Dana Armstrong, Chief Financial Officer, will participate at the following upcoming investor conference:

J.P. Morgan 2022 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference | InterContinental New York Barclay, NYC

Participation Date: June 22-23, 2022

Format: 1x1 meetings with investors

ABOUT EXCELERATE ENERGY:

Excelerate Energy, Inc. is a U.S.-based LNG company located in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 2003 by George B. Kaiser, Excelerate is changing the way the world accesses cleaner forms of energy by providing integrated services along the LNG value chain with an objective of delivering rapid-to-market and reliable LNG solutions to customers. Excelerate offers a full range of flexible regasification services from FSRU to infrastructure development to LNG supply. Excelerate has offices in Abu Dhabi, Antwerp, Boston, Buenos Aires, Chattogram, Dhaka, Doha, Dubai, Ho Chi Minh City, Manila, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore, and Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.excelerateenergy.com.

