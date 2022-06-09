Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Excelerate Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EE   US30069T1016

EXCELERATE ENERGY, INC.

(EE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:20 2022-06-09 am EDT
28.13 USD   -0.18%
09:12aEXCELERATE ENERGY : to Participate at J.P. Morgan 2022 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference
PU
07:16aFinland Moves Closer To Independence From Russian Pipeline Gas Following Fortum's Deal
MT
05/25EXCELERATE ENERGY : Announces First Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Excelerate Energy : to Participate at J.P. Morgan 2022 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference

06/09/2022 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EE) today announced that Steven Kobos, President and CEO, and Dana Armstrong, Chief Financial Officer, will participate at the following upcoming investor conference:

J.P. Morgan 2022 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference | InterContinental New York Barclay, NYC
 Participation Date: June 22-23, 2022
Format: 1x1 meetings with investors

ABOUT EXCELERATE ENERGY:

Excelerate Energy, Inc. is a U.S.-based LNG company located in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 2003 by George B. Kaiser, Excelerate is changing the way the world accesses cleaner forms of energy by providing integrated services along the LNG value chain with an objective of delivering rapid-to-market and reliable LNG solutions to customers. Excelerate offers a full range of flexible regasification services from FSRU to infrastructure development to LNG supply. Excelerate has offices in Abu Dhabi, Antwerp, Boston, Buenos Aires, Chattogram, Dhaka, Doha, Dubai, Ho Chi Minh City, Manila, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore, and Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.excelerateenergy.com.

Investors
Craig Hicks
Excelerate Energy
Craig.Hicks@excelerateenergy.com

Media
Stephen Pettibone / Frances Jeter
Sard Verbinnen & Co
Excelerate-SVC@sardverb.com
or
media@excelerateenergy.com

Source: Excelerate Energy, Inc.

Disclaimer

Excelerate Energy Inc. published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 13:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EXCELERATE ENERGY, INC.
09:12aEXCELERATE ENERGY : to Participate at J.P. Morgan 2022 Energy, Power & Renewables Conferen..
PU
07:16aFinland Moves Closer To Independence From Russian Pipeline Gas Following Fortum's Deal
MT
05/25EXCELERATE ENERGY : Announces First Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
05/25TRANSCRIPT : Excelerate Energy, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 25, 2022
CI
05/25Excelerate Energy Q1 Net Income Declines, Revenue Rises
MT
05/20EXCELERATE ENERGY : ADDING MULTIMEDIA Excelerate Energy and Gasgrid Finland Sign FSRU Char..
PU
05/20Russia to halt gas flows to Finland on Saturday
RE
05/20EXCELERATE ENERGY : and Gasgrid Finland Sign FSRU Charter Agreement
PU
05/20Excelerate Energy and Gasgrid Finland Sign FSRU Charter Agreement
CI
05/10EXCELERATE ENERGY : Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Date
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 749 M - -
Net income 2022 53,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 104 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 41,0x
Yield 2022 0,26%
Capitalization 740 M 740 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 175
Free-Float -
Chart EXCELERATE ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Excelerate Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXCELERATE ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 28,18 $
Average target price 31,29 $
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven M. Kobos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dana Anne Armstrong Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Don P. Millican Chairman
Calvin A. Bancroft Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Carolyn Jeanne Burke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXCELERATE ENERGY, INC.0.00%740
HAPAG-LLOYD AG17.18%61 260
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-17.61%51 215
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-5.29%35 900
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.1.40%26 091
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED43.54%23 109