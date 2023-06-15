Advanced search
    EE   US30069T1016

EXCELERATE ENERGY, INC.

(EE)
06/15/2023
19.96 USD   +1.11%
12:49pExcelerate Energy : to Participate at TPH&Co. Hotter `N Hell Energy Conference
PU
12:49pExcelerate Energy : to Participate at J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference
PU
05/16Bangladesh rocked by power cuts as deadly cyclone hits gas supply
RE
Excelerate Energy : to Participate at J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference

06/15/2023 | 12:49pm EDT
THE WOODLANDS, TX, May 25, 2023 - Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EE) today announced that Steven Kobos, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host one-on-one investor meetings at the upcoming investor conference:

J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference | InterContinental New York Barclay in New York, New York

Participation Date: June 21-22, 2023

ABOUT EXCELERATE ENERGY

Excelerate Energy, Inc. is a U.S.-based LNG company located in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate is changing the way the world accesses cleaner forms of energy by providing integrated services along the LNG value chain with the objective of delivering rapid-to-market and reliable LNG solutions to customers. The Company offers a full range of flexible regasification services from FSRUs to infrastructure development to LNG supply. Excelerate has offices in Abu Dhabi, Antwerp, Boston, Buenos Aires, Chattogram, Dhaka, Doha, Dubai, Helsinki, Manila, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore, and Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.excelerateenergy.com.

CONTACTS

Investors

Craig Hicks

Excelerate Energy

Craig.Hicks@excelerateenergy.com

Media

Stephen Pettibone / Frances Jeter

FGS Global

Excelerate@fgsglobal.com

or

media@excelerateenergy.com

Excelerate Energy Inc. published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 16:48:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 130 M - -
Net income 2023 28,3 M - -
Net Debt 2023 596 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,3x
Yield 2023 0,48%
Capitalization 518 M 518 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
EV / Sales 2024 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 890
Free-Float 98,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 19,74 $
Average target price 30,38 $
Spread / Average Target 53,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven M. Kobos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dana Anne Armstrong Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Don P. Millican Chairman
David Liner Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Carolyn Jeanne Burke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXCELERATE ENERGY, INC.-21.20%518
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-7.68%16 322
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.76%14 409
ENN NATURAL GAS CO.,LTD.18.01%8 187
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-7.51%8 008
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED10.23%6 789
