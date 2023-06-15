Excelerate Energy : to Participate at J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference

THE WOODLANDS, TX, May 25, 2023 - Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EE) today announced that Steven Kobos, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host one-on-one investor meetings at the upcoming investor conference:
J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference | InterContinental New York Barclay in New York, New York
Participation Date: June 21-22, 2023
ABOUT EXCELERATE ENERGY
Excelerate Energy, Inc. is a U.S.-based LNG company located in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate is changing the way the world accesses cleaner forms of energy by providing integrated services along the LNG value chain with the objective of delivering rapid-to-market and reliable LNG solutions to customers. The Company offers a full range of flexible regasification services from FSRUs to infrastructure development to LNG supply. Excelerate has offices in Abu Dhabi, Antwerp, Boston, Buenos Aires, Chattogram, Dhaka, Doha, Dubai, Helsinki, Manila, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore, and Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.excelerateenergy.com.
