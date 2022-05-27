Excellence Optoelectronics : The Company Sets the Ex-Dividend Date for the Year of 2021 Cash Dividend
05/27/2022 | 04:39am EDT
Provided by: Excellence Optoelectronics Inc
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/05/27
Time of announcement
16:32:21
Subject
The Company Sets the Ex-Dividend Date for the Year of
2021 Cash Dividend
Date of events
2022/05/27
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/05/27
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend.
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Cash dividends
to common shareholders NT$70,293,304(NT$0.4 per share)
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/24
5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/27
6.Book closure starting date:2022/06/28
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/02
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/02
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:1.Cash dividend will be
paid on July 15,2021.2.The domestic guaranteed
conversion bond suspension period 2022/06/07~2022/07/2.
If bondholders intend to apply for conversion, they should apply
before 2022/06/02.
Excellence Optoelectronic Inc. published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 08:38:23 UTC.