  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Excellence Optoelectronics Inc.
  News
  Summary
    6288   TW0006288004

EXCELLENCE OPTOELECTRONICS INC.

(6288)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-25
24.85 TWD   -1.78%
04:39aEXCELLENCE OPTOELECTRONICS : The Company Sets the Ex-Dividend Date for the Year of 2021 Cash Dividend
PU
05/26EXCELLENCE OPTOELECTRONICS : Removal of non-compete restrictions on new directors andtheir representatives and independent directors
PU
05/11Excellence Optoelectronics Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Excellence Optoelectronics : The Company Sets the Ex-Dividend Date for the Year of 2021 Cash Dividend

05/27/2022 | 04:39am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Excellence Optoelectronics Inc
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/05/27 Time of announcement 16:32:21
Subject 
 The Company Sets the Ex-Dividend Date for the Year of
2021 Cash Dividend
Date of events 2022/05/27 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/05/27
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend.
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Cash dividends
to common shareholders NT$70,293,304(NT$0.4 per share)
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/24
5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/27
6.Book closure starting date:2022/06/28
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/02
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/02
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:1.Cash dividend will be
paid on July 15,2021.2.The domestic guaranteed
conversion bond suspension period 2022/06/07~2022/07/2.
If bondholders intend to apply for conversion, they  should apply
before 2022/06/02.

Disclaimer

Excellence Optoelectronic Inc. published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 08:38:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 571 M 155 M 155 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 367 M 148 M 148 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,96x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart EXCELLENCE OPTOELECTRONICS INC.
Duration : Period :
Excellence Optoelectronics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXCELLENCE OPTOELECTRONICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 24,85 TWD
Average target price 31,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
Managers and Directors
Fang Yu Huang General Manager & Director
Chun Chou Lin Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Kuo Hsin Huang Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
Ching Po Chiu Independent Director
Ching Chi Lai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXCELLENCE OPTOELECTRONICS INC.-9.96%148
DENSO CORPORATION-22.20%44 476
APTIV PLC-43.32%25 332
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-22.91%17 974
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-25.95%14 631
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-21.02%14 545