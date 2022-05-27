Excellence Optoelectronics : The Company Sets the Ex-Dividend Date for the Year of 2021 Cash Dividend

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/05/27 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend. 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Cash dividends to common shareholders NT$70,293,304(NT$0.4 per share) 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/24 5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/27 6.Book closure starting date:2022/06/28 7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/02 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/02 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:1.Cash dividend will be paid on July 15,2021.2.The domestic guaranteed conversion bond suspension period 2022/06/07~2022/07/2. If bondholders intend to apply for conversion, they should apply before 2022/06/02.