Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Excellence S.A.    EXC   PLEXCLN00016

EXCELLENCE S.A.

(EXC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Excellence S A : Polish Raspberry every day Excellence S.A. among the best XXXVIII products of the “Appreciate Polish” certification!

02/16/2021 | 04:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

16.02.2021

On February 3 this year. at the Centrum Hotel in Sosnowiec, the XXXVIII audit of the 'Appreciate Polish' National Promotion Program took place. 67 producers applied for the quality certificate - the mark 'Doceń polskie' and submitted almost 160 products for evaluation.

Excellence S.A. has reasons to be pleased! The February certification of the National Promotion Program 'Appreciate Polish' was a great success for her. Raspberry syrup POLISH RASPBERRY EVERY DAY from its offer was positively assessed by the members of the Expert Lodge. Specialists awarded him the highest marks in all assessed categories, and thus the emblem 'Appreciate Polish TOP PRODUCT' reserved for products characterized by exceptional quality and taste. This means that this product received maximum marks not only for its taste, but also for its appearance and value for money. It is worth recalling that this is not the first success of Excellence S.A., this manufacturer is already the holder of this promotional logo, obtained in one of the previous editions of the Polish National Promotion Program 'Appreciate Polish'.

It is worth emphasizing - winning the prestigious award, which is the title 'Appreciate Polish TOP PRODUCT' is not only a reason for satisfaction for the company, it is above all an extremely message for consumers looking for proven Polish products and wanting to support domestic producers in this way food. The mark 'Appreciate Polish' is also a guarantee that they are dealing with a product of the highest quality, thoroughly tested by independent experts. The box of experts is made up of specialists who professionally deal with nutrition and food technology - their opinion can therefore be trusted.

The 'Doceń polskie' promotional program has been implemented since 2011. Its purpose is to promote high-quality food products available on the Polish market. Quality certificates are granted for a period of 24 months. After the time has elapsed, the manufacturer who still wants to use the 'Doceń polskie' mark again submits the previously awarded product for evaluation. If it also gains the number of points required by the regulations, the emblem's validity will be extended for another two-year period.

Another audit of the National Promotion Program 'Doceń Polskie' will take place in the spring of 2021.

Disclaimer

Excellence SA published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 21:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EXCELLENCE S.A.
10:40aEXCELLENCE S A : Polish Raspberry every day Excellence S.A. among the best XXXVI..
PU
01/19EXCELLENCE S A : GoBio maple syrup coming soon to Pingo Doce
PU
01/19EXCELLENCE S A : Herbarium – 3 unique syrups available in the Biedronka
PU
01/07EXCELLENCE S A : Herbarium – 3 unique syrups available in the Biedronka
PU
2020EXCELLENCE S A : Registration of 29 products in the dietary supplements category
PU
2020EXCELLENCE S A : Herbarium – 3 unique syrups available in the Biedronka
PU
2020EXCELLENCE S A : Registration of 29 products in the dietary supplements category
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 48,5 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
Net income 2020 0,45 M 0,12 M 0,12 M
Net cash 2020 1,39 M 0,37 M 0,37 M
P/E ratio 2020 80,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 56,8 M 15,3 M 15,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,48x
EV / Sales 2020 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 89
Free-Float -
Chart EXCELLENCE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Excellence S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXCELLENCE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dariusz Sylwester Polinceusz Chairman-Management Board
Dariusz Borowski Financial Director
Marcin Ciecierski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tomasz Szczepaniak Member-Supervisory Board
Bozena Ciecierska Member-Supervisory Board
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ