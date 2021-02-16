Excellence S A : Polish Raspberry every day Excellence S.A. among the best XXXVIII products of the “Appreciate Polish” certification!

16.02.2021

On February 3 this year. at the Centrum Hotel in Sosnowiec, the XXXVIII audit of the 'Appreciate Polish' National Promotion Program took place. 67 producers applied for the quality certificate - the mark 'Doceń polskie' and submitted almost 160 products for evaluation.

Excellence S.A. has reasons to be pleased! The February certification of the National Promotion Program 'Appreciate Polish' was a great success for her. Raspberry syrup POLISH RASPBERRY EVERY DAY from its offer was positively assessed by the members of the Expert Lodge. Specialists awarded him the highest marks in all assessed categories, and thus the emblem 'Appreciate Polish TOP PRODUCT' reserved for products characterized by exceptional quality and taste. This means that this product received maximum marks not only for its taste, but also for its appearance and value for money. It is worth recalling that this is not the first success of Excellence S.A., this manufacturer is already the holder of this promotional logo, obtained in one of the previous editions of the Polish National Promotion Program 'Appreciate Polish'.

It is worth emphasizing - winning the prestigious award, which is the title 'Appreciate Polish TOP PRODUCT' is not only a reason for satisfaction for the company, it is above all an extremely message for consumers looking for proven Polish products and wanting to support domestic producers in this way food. The mark 'Appreciate Polish' is also a guarantee that they are dealing with a product of the highest quality, thoroughly tested by independent experts. The box of experts is made up of specialists who professionally deal with nutrition and food technology - their opinion can therefore be trusted.

The 'Doceń polskie' promotional program has been implemented since 2011. Its purpose is to promote high-quality food products available on the Polish market. Quality certificates are granted for a period of 24 months. After the time has elapsed, the manufacturer who still wants to use the 'Doceń polskie' mark again submits the previously awarded product for evaluation. If it also gains the number of points required by the regulations, the emblem's validity will be extended for another two-year period.

Another audit of the National Promotion Program 'Doceń Polskie' will take place in the spring of 2021.