Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Excellence S.A.    EXC   PLEXCLN00016

EXCELLENCE S.A.

(EXC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Excellence S A : Supplements will strengthen Excellence

02/22/2021 | 03:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

22.02.2021

The pandemic did not harm the Excellence business, a producer of juices and syrups listed on NewConnect. The company is not resting on its laurels and plans to settle down in the promising market of dietary supplements.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on individual industries can be extremely different. While some companies are facing the abyss, others are doing better than ever. But there are also some that are not particularly sensitive to it. The latter group includes Excellence, a national leader in the production of juices and syrups. This is confirmed by the just published results for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Purchase of 51 percent shares in the company Health Medica, specializing in the production and sale of dietary supplements, is an investment in line with the development direction of Excellence. We already have experience in their production, and the society cares more and more about health and more and more willingly reaches for dietary supplements - says Dariusz Borowski, member of the Excellence board, responsible for finances, in the picture on the right, accompanied by Dariusz Polinceusz, the president of the company.

You can read the entire article:

Disclaimer

Excellence SA published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2021 08:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EXCELLENCE S.A.
03:24aEXCELLENCE S A : Supplements will strengthen Excellence
PU
02/16EXCELLENCE S A : Polish Raspberry every day Excellence S.A. among the best XXXVI..
PU
01/19EXCELLENCE S A : GoBio maple syrup coming soon to Pingo Doce
PU
01/19EXCELLENCE S A : Herbarium – 3 unique syrups available in the Biedronka
PU
01/08EXCELLENCE S A : Herbarium – 3 unique syrups available in the Biedronka
PU
2020EXCELLENCE S A : Registration of 29 products in the dietary supplements category
PU
2020EXCELLENCE S A : Herbarium – 3 unique syrups available in the Biedronka
PU
2020EXCELLENCE S A : Registration of 29 products in the dietary supplements category
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 48,5 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
Net income 2020 0,45 M 0,12 M 0,12 M
Net cash 2020 1,39 M 0,37 M 0,37 M
P/E ratio 2020 80,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 56,5 M 15,3 M 15,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,48x
EV / Sales 2020 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 89
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart EXCELLENCE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Excellence S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXCELLENCE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dariusz Sylwester Polinceusz Chairman-Management Board
Dariusz Borowski Financial Director
Marcin Ciecierski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tomasz Szczepaniak Member-Supervisory Board
Bozena Ciecierska Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXCELLENCE S.A.55.65%15
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-4.67%95 958
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.28.17%34 690
YIHAI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.15.22%16 753
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION4.32%13 604
CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S-12.48%11 786
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ