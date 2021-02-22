Excellence S A : Supplements will strengthen Excellence

22.02.2021

The pandemic did not harm the Excellence business, a producer of juices and syrups listed on NewConnect. The company is not resting on its laurels and plans to settle down in the promising market of dietary supplements.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on individual industries can be extremely different. While some companies are facing the abyss, others are doing better than ever. But there are also some that are not particularly sensitive to it. The latter group includes Excellence, a national leader in the production of juices and syrups. This is confirmed by the just published results for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Purchase of 51 percent shares in the company Health Medica, specializing in the production and sale of dietary supplements, is an investment in line with the development direction of Excellence. We already have experience in their production, and the society cares more and more about health and more and more willingly reaches for dietary supplements - says Dariusz Borowski, member of the Excellence board, responsible for finances, in the picture on the right, accompanied by Dariusz Polinceusz, the president of the company.

