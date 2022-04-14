Excelliance MOS : Board of Directors resolved to convene 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting (Add Approval Items)

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/02/22 2.General shareholders' meeting date:2022/05/26 3.General shareholders' meeting location: Taiyuan Science and Technology Park Hall 2F., No. 26, Taiyuan St., Zhubei City, Hsinchu County , Taiwan (R.O.C.) 4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting / visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting. 5.Cause for convening the meeting I.Reported matters: (1) 2021 business report. (2) 2021 Audit Committee's review report. (3) 2021 employees'profit sharing bonus and directors'compensation. (4) To accept the proposal for distribution of 2021 earnings(cash dividend). 6.Cause for convening the meeting II.Acknowledged matters: (1) To accept 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements. (2) To accept the proposal for distribution of 2021 earnings. 7.Cause for convening the meeting III.Matters for Discussion: (1) To revise the company's Article of Incorporation. (2) To revise the company's Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets. (3) To revise the company's Rules of Procedure for Shareholders Meetings. (4) Proposal for a cash offering by private placement and issuance of new shares. 8.Cause for convening the meeting IV.Election matters: (1) Board of Directors Re-election 9.Cause for convening the meeting V.Other Proposals: (1) The release from the prohibition of competition between the directors of the company and their representatives. 10.Cause for convening the meeting VI.Extemporary Motions: None 11.Book closure starting date:2022/03/28 12.Book closure ending date:2022/05/26 13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None