    5299   TW0005299002

EXCELLIANCE MOS CORPORATION

(5299)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  04-12
178.50 TWD   +1.42%
05:35aEXCELLIANCE MOS : Board of Directors resolved to convene 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting (Add Approval Items)
PU
04:56aEXCELLIANCE MOS : Announcement of the Company's consolidated financial report for FY2022/Q1 approved by the Board of directors.
PU
04/11EXCELLIANCE MOS : The Company to attend Taipei Exchange's "performance conference held by the Taipei Exchange
PU
Excelliance MOS : Board of Directors resolved to convene 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting (Add Approval Items)

04/14/2022 | 05:35am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Excelliance MOS Corporation
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/04/14 Time of announcement 17:22:49
Subject 
 Board of Directors resolved to convene 2022 Annual
Shareholders' Meeting (Add Approval Items)
Date of events 2022/02/22 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/02/22
2.General shareholders' meeting date:2022/05/26
3.General shareholders' meeting location:
Taiyuan Science and Technology Park Hall
2F., No. 26, Taiyuan St., Zhubei City, Hsinchu County , Taiwan (R.O.C.)
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
 meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
 visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting.
5.Cause for convening the meeting I.Reported matters:
 (1) 2021 business report.
 (2) 2021 Audit Committee's review report.
 (3) 2021 employees'profit sharing bonus and directors'compensation.
 (4) To accept the proposal for distribution of 2021 earnings(cash dividend).
6.Cause for convening the meeting II.Acknowledged matters:
 (1) To accept 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
 (2) To accept the proposal for distribution of 2021 earnings.
7.Cause for convening the meeting III.Matters for Discussion:
 (1)  To revise the company's Article of Incorporation.
 (2)  To revise the company's Regulations Governing the Acquisition and
      Disposal of Assets.
 (3)  To revise the company's Rules of Procedure for Shareholders Meetings.
 (4)  Proposal for a cash offering by private placement and issuance of new
      shares.
8.Cause for convening the meeting IV.Election matters:
 (1) Board of Directors Re-election
9.Cause for convening the meeting V.Other Proposals:
(1) The release from the prohibition of competition between the directors
    of the company and their representatives.
10.Cause for convening the meeting VI.Extemporary Motions:
None
11.Book closure starting date:2022/03/28
12.Book closure ending date:2022/05/26
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Excelliance MOS Corporation published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 09:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
