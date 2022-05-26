Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Excelliance MOS Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5299   TW0005299002

EXCELLIANCE MOS CORPORATION

(5299)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  05-24
177.50 TWD   +0.85%
08:26aEXCELLIANCE MOS : EMC Change of Chairman
PU
08:26aEXCELLIANCE MOS : EMC Annual General Shareholder Meeting resolution to permit directors to engage in competitive conduct
PU
08:26aEXCELLIANCE MOS : Announcement of the Elected List of the Re-election of Directors of 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Excelliance MOS : EMC Change of Chairman

05/26/2022 | 08:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Excelliance MOS Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/26 Time of announcement 15:30:55
Subject 
 EMC Change of Chairman
Date of events 2022/05/26 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/05/26
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):Chairman
3.Name of the previous position holder:LI, CHI-LUNG
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Chairman of
 Excelliance MOS Corporation
5.Name of the new position holder:LI, CHI-LUNG
6.Resume of the new position holder:Chairman of Excelliance MOS Corporation
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Re-election of Board Directors
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/05/26
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Excelliance MOS Corporation published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 12:20:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EXCELLIANCE MOS CORPORATION
08:26aEXCELLIANCE MOS : EMC Change of Chairman
PU
08:26aEXCELLIANCE MOS : EMC Annual General Shareholder Meeting resolution to permit directors to..
PU
08:26aEXCELLIANCE MOS : Announcement of the Elected List of the Re-election of Directors of 2022..
PU
07:22aEXCELLIANCE MOS : Change of representative of legal entity director
PU
04/27Excelliance MOS Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March ..
CI
04/14SUBJECT : The Company's Board of Directors resolved to conduct private placement of common..
PU
04/14EXCELLIANCE MOS : Board of Directors resolved to convene 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting..
PU
04/14EXCELLIANCE MOS : Announcement of the Company's consolidated financial report for FY2022/Q..
PU
04/14Excelliance MOS Corporation announced a financing transaction
CI
04/11EXCELLIANCE MOS : The Company to attend Taipei Exchange's "performance conference held by ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 927 M 99,1 M 99,1 M
Net income 2022 673 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,43x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 363 M 215 M 215 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,17x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart EXCELLIANCE MOS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Excelliance MOS Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXCELLIANCE MOS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 177,50 TWD
Average target price 203,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chi Lung Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chia Lien Wu General Manager & Director
Chien Heng Chen Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chi-Yen Liang Independent Director
Ya Chen Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXCELLIANCE MOS CORPORATION-8.97%215
MEDIATEK INC.-29.16%45 396
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-34.45%16 366
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-20.03%16 317
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-7.79%10 634
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-36.70%9 279