Excelliance MOS : EMC Change of Chairman

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/05/26
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):Chairman
3.Name of the previous position holder:LI, CHI-LUNG
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Chairman of
Excelliance MOS Corporation
5.Name of the new position holder:LI, CHI-LUNG
6.Resume of the new position holder:Chairman of Excelliance MOS Corporation
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Re-election of Board Directors
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/05/26
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
