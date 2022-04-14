Subject:The Company's Board of Directors resolved to conduct private placement of common shares through cash capital increase

|
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/14
2.Types of securities privately placed:Common shares
3.Counterparties for private placement and their relationship
with the Company:
There is no specific candidate at this stage. The counterparties for
private placement will be limited to the specific parties provided under
Article 43-6 of the Securities and Exchange Act and the "Directions for
Public Companies Conducting Private Placements of Securities", and those
who are relevant to strengthen the technology, or business required for the
Company's operations as strategic investors.
The related matters to decide the selected subscriber are submitted to the
shareholders' meeting to authorize the board of directors to handle such
matters at its discretion.
4.Number of shares or bonds privately placed:
The total number of issued common shares to be no more than 15,000 thousand
shares.
5.Amount limit of the private placement:
The total amount of common shares to be privately placed shall be no more
than 15,000 thousand shares with per value of NT$10 and such amount shall be
issued at once within one year from the resolution date of the
shareholders' meeting.
6.Pricing basis of private placement and its reasonableness:
(1)For pricing the subscription to common shares of
this private placement, the reference price shall be
the highest of either the simple arithmetic average
of the closing price of the common s hares either on
the first, third, or fifth business day immediately
prior to the price determination date, after
adjustment for any distribution of stock dividends,
cash dividends or capital reduction, or the simple
arithmetic average of the closing price of the
common shares 30 business days prior to the price
determination date, after adjustment for any
distribution of stock dividends, cash dividends or
capital reduction.
(2)The subscription price for common shares of this
private placement shall be no less than 80% of the
reference price. It is proposed to for the
shareholders meeting to authorize the Board of Directors to
determine the actual price no lower
than within the range approved by the shareholders
meeting, depending on the status of specific perso ns
contacted and market conditions in the future.
(3)The actual price determination date and the actual private placement
price will be determined by the board of directors pursuant to the scope
of percentage adopted by the resolution of the shareholders meeting and
according to the above pricing requirements, and based on the market
condition.
(4)The private placement price will be determined with reference to
the company's operating performance, future prospects and recent stock
price; and considering the restriction on the transfer of private
placement securities within three years from the delivery date,
it should be reasonable.
7.Use of the funds raised in the private placement:
To develop new products and technologies, purchase R&D equipment, enrich
working capital, expand markets, and increase domestic or overseas investment
needs.
8.Reasons for conducting non-public offering:
With consideration to time effectiveness and
convenience of the private placement method, and to
accommodate the Company's planning for
development and attracting strategic investors, it is
necessary to conduct private placement.
9.Objections or qualified opinions from independent Board of Directors:None.
10.Actual price determination date:N/A
11.Reference price:N/A
12.Actual private placement price, and conversion or
subscription price:N/A
13.Rights and obligations of these new shares privately placed:
The rights and obligations of the newly issued shares are the same as
the original issued shares. However, in accordance with the Securities
and Exchange Act, the shares of the Company's private offering shall
not be transferred within three years from the date of delivery, except
under the conditions stipulated in Article 43-8 of the Securities and
Exchange Act. After three years from the delivery date thereof, according
to relevant laws and regulations and obtaining a consent letter from OTC
securities trading center that meets the OTC listing standards. And
completing the review procedures for applying for supplementary issuance
to the competent authority.
After that, it could propose OTC transaction application.
14.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock
swap, or subscription:N/A
15.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share
exchange, stock swap, or subscription:N/A
16.For additional share exchange or subscription, possible
influence of change in shareholding ratio of TPEx -listed
common shares if all privately placed corporate bonds are
converted and shares subscribed for (no.of TPEx -listed
common shares (a), (a) / outstanding common shares):N/A
17.Please explain any countermeasures for lower circulation
in shareholding if the aforesaid estimated no.of TPEx -listed
common shares does not reach 5 million and the ratio does not
reach 25%:N/A
18.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The main contents of this private placement plan, in addition to the private
placement pricing percentage, include the actual number of shares issued,
issue price, issue conditions, planned projects and expected benefits
and other related matters, as well as other unfinished matters or in the
future if there is a change in laws or regulations or by the supervisor
When the authority instructs to amend or needs to be amended according to
the needs of this case, it is proposed to request the shareholders'
meeting to authorize the board of directors to adjust, formulate and handle
according to market conditions, and to request the shareholders' meeting
to authorize the chairman to represent the company. The company signs all
contracts and documents related to the issuance of ordinary shares by private
placement, and handles all matters required for the company to issue ordinary
shares by private placement.