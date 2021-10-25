Excellon Resources : ANNOUNCES BOARD AND MANAGEMENT CHANGES - Form 6-K

EXCELLON ANNOUNCES BOARD AND MANAGEMENT CHANGES

Toronto, Ontario - October 25, 2021 - Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX:EXN; NYSE:EXN; and FRA:E4X2) ("Excellon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Swinoga as an independent director to the Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit Committee and Jorge Ortega as Vice President Exploration. The Company also reports the departure of Ben Pullinger as Senior Vice President Geology and Corporate Development to pursue an opportunity with a West African gold producer.

"Competition for people is one of the biggest challenges in our industry," stated Brendan Cahill, President and CEO. "Ben has been a key part of our management team since joining Excellon in 2016 and has done an incredible job advancing our portfolio, including the acquisitions of our projects in Idaho and Saxony. We wish him the very best in his new role. Jorge Ortega has been leading our exploration in Mexico since 2018, after working on numerous projects in the Americas and Europe. He lives and breathes our approach to exploration. With Jorge now leading our exploration team as Vice President Exploration, we won't miss a beat as we advance exploration at Platosa, Kilgore and Silver City."

Mr. Cahill continued, "We're also very pleased to welcome Jeff Swinoga to the Board as an independent Director and Chair of the Audit Committee. Jeff has had an exceptional career in the industry and will be a key player in our strategic development going forward."

Mr. Ortega is a Professional Geologist with 30 years of experience in the mining industry. Prior to joining Excellon in 2018, he was Exploration Country Manager Mexico for Great Panther Silver, leading exploration efforts in Guanajuato and Durango, delineating the pre-production San Ignacio Mine resource. His prior experience includes Alamos Gold, where he advanced the Mulatos (Mexico) and Kirazli (Turkey) projects, Oro Silver, Goldcorp (Eleonore), Noranda, INMET Mining, SOQUEM (Quebec's para-governmental exploration company), the Geological Survey of Canada and the Consejo de Recursos Minerales of Mexico. During his time at Excellon, he has led exploration efforts on the Platosa Property, leading to mineral resource growth at the Platosa Mine, the delineation of a large Platosa-style alteration zone at Jaboncillo and the identification of a large, geophysical skarn target at PDN. He led delineation of the silver-lead-zinc mineral resource estimate on the Evolución Property completed in September 2019. His extensive epithermal experience has also contributed to Excellon's advancement of the Silver City Project. Mr. Ortega holds a Masters in Earth Sciences from INRS-Laval University and a Bachelors of Geological Engineering from the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

Mr. Swinoga is a highly accomplished mining executive with over 25 years of executive and management experience in the areas of capital markets, project advancement, development and project construction. Most recently, he was the national mining and metals co-leader at EY Canada. Previously he was president and CEO of First Mining Gold, chief financial officer of Torex Gold Resources Inc. where, during his four-year tenure, he led the $400-million (U.S.) financing of Torex's $800-million (U.S.) El Limon-Guajes gold mine on the Morelos property and led his team during Torex's transition from an exploration and development company to a mid-tier gold producer. Prior to Torex, Mr. Swinoga spent four years as the CFO of North American Palladium Ltd., during which time NAP financed and constructed the underground Offset Zone expansion project for the Lac des Iles mine, in addition to acquiring and building two gold producing mines in Quebec. Further, he spent three years as CFO of HudBay Minerals Inc., where, from its initial public offering in late 2004, grew to a market capitalization of over $2-billion. Mr. Swinoga also spent seven years at Barrick Gold Corp. as a senior officer with responsibilities that included project financing of Barrick's Bulyanhulu and Veladero projects. He is a chartered professional accountant and holds a master of business administration degree from the University of Toronto as well as a bachelor's degree (honours) in economics from the University of Western Ontario. Mr. Swinoga was also elected to the board of PDAC (Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada) this year and is a member of its audit committee.

