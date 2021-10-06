Excellon Resources : DRILLS 2,860 G/T SILVER EQUIVALENT OVER 7.5 METRES AT PLATOSA (Form 6-K)

EXCELLON DRILLS 2,860 G/T SILVER EQUIVALENT

OVER 7.5 METRES AT PLATOSA

Toronto, Ontario - October 5, 2021 - Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX:EXN, EXN.WT; NYSE:EXN; FRA:E4X2) ("Excellon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from underground drilling at the Platosa Mine in Durango, Mexico.

Highlights

● Further high-grade results from the 623, NE-1S, and Guadalupe South mantos, with diamond drilling results from underground including:

○ 2,860 g/t silver equivalent ("AgEq") over 7.5 metres (1,570 g/t Ag, 10.4% Pb, 29.6% Zn and 0.1 g/t Au) and 667 g/t AgEq over 2.5 metres (479 g/t Ag, 4,6% Pb and 2.0% Zn) in EX21UG690; ○ 2,009 g/t AgEq over 3.1 metres (1,214 g/t Ag, 8.3% Pb and 16.9% Zn) in EX21UG687; ○ 5,574 g/t AgEq over 0.8 metres (5,052 g/t Ag, 18.4% Pb, 1.3% Zn and 0.1 g/t Au) in EX21UG641; ○ 742 g/t AgEq over 4.8 metres (391 g/t Ag, 6.6% Pb and 5.3% Zn) in EX21UG633; ○ 5,432 g/t AgEq over 0.6 metres (5,012 g/t Ag, 15.8% Pb, 0.4% Zn and 0.1 g/t Au) in EX21UG673;

● Underground drilling continues to define and delineate mineralization for 2021 and 2022 production; and ● Potential new zone of high-grade mineralization discovered in EX21UG690 below historically mined zone in Guadalupe South, with upcoming drilling to test vertical attitude and extent.

"Drilling at Platosa continues to define high-grade mineralization ahead of production," stated Ben Pullinger, Senior Vice President Geology & Corporate Development. "With EX21UG690, we have potentially discovered a new zone of very high-grade mineralization sitting below the historically mined upper part of the 623 Manto. This mineralization is located approximately 80 metres above the deepest current development heading and appears to have a vertical attitude that was not tested in historical drilling. Follow-up drilling to test this zone is an immediate priority of the ongoing drill campaign."

Exploration Results

The following table shows highlighted intervals from the current definition and infill program being conducted from underground at Platosa:

Hole ID(1) Interval(2) Interval(3) Ag Pb Zn Au AgEq(4) Area From To metres g/t % % g/t g/t EX21UG620 52.5 53.5 1.0 380 4.3 0,4 0.1 511 NE-1S EX21UG629 60.3 64.7 4.4 358 2.2 3.4 0.1 536 GUA-S including 61.0 63.0 2.0 669 2.9 6.9 0.1 984 EX21UG633 70.9 75.6 4.8 391 6.6 5.3 - 742 NE-1S including 73.6 75.6 2.0 728 13.7 10.3 - 1,434 EX21UG635 53.0 54.0 1.0 477 4.0 1.3 0.1 631 NE-1S EX21UG641 44.6 45.4 0.8 5,052 18.4 1.3 - 5,574 623 EX21UG671 30.5 31.4 0.9 1,339 1.1 1.0 - 1,403 623 EX21UG672 62.2 65.6 3.4 358 4.1 2.3 - 544 NE-1S including 64.4 64.6 0.2 2,862 25.6 7.0 - 3,762 EX21UG673 36.3 36.9 0.6 5,012 15.8 0.4 - 5,432 623 EX21UG675A 67.0 69.1 2.1 412 6.1 5.4 - 756 NE-1S and 72.6 74.3 1.7 322 4.7 8.4 0.2 749 EX21UG679 129.6 131.8 2.2 1,159 5.6 1.2 - 1,345 NE-1S EX21UG680 33.8 34.4 0.6 1,412 9.1 0.6 - 1,666 623 EX21UG683 112.7 114.8 2.1 524 4.7 8.0 - 918 NE-1S EX21UG687 45.7 48.8 3.1 1,214 8.3 16.9 - 2,009 623 including 46.5 47.7 1.2 2,530 16.7 19.3 - 3,623 EX21UG690 88.7 96.2 7.5 1,570 10.4 29.6 0.1 2,860 623 including 89.3 92.7 3.4 2,424 14.0 35.0 - 3,987 and 102.1 104.6 2.5 479 4.6 2.0 - 667 including 103.1 103.6 0.5 1,758 16.5 7.5 - 2,441

(1) Highlighted intervals include holes intersecting >0.5m and over 500 g/t AgEq from a total of 71 drill holes (5,142 metres). (2) From-to intervals are measured from the drill collar. All holes were drilled from underground stations. (3) All intervals are reported as core length true width is estimated to range from 50-90% of core length. (4) AgEq in drill results assumes $24.00 Ag, $0.90 Pb, $1.20 Zn and $1,800 Au with 100% metallurgical recovery.

Drilling from underground continues to define and expand known mineralization ahead of production at the 623 and NE-1S mantos. Drilling at Platosa will continue to target areas ahead of production and test the extent of mineralization around mine workings.

EX21UG690 is particularly noteworthy, as high-grade mineralization was intersected approximately 10 metres below historically mined mineralization at the top of the 623 Manto, approximately 80 metres above the deepest current heading at Platosa. This mineralization appears to have a sub-vertical bearing that is different from the predominantly horizontal bearing of mineralization at Platosa. Follow-up drilling to test this zone is an immediate priority of the ongoing drill campaign, with preparation underway for a more optimal drilling location.

Technical Information and Quality Control Notes

The drilling results contained in this news release have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Platosa drill core samples are prepared and assayed by SGS Minerals Services in Durango, Mexico. The lab is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025. Assay turnarounds have been impacted recently by supply and labour shortages related to COVID-19. The Company has a comprehensive QA/QC program, supervised by an independent Qualified Person.

The sampling of, and assay data from, the core sampling and reporting is monitored through a quality assurance and quality control (QAQC) program designed according to best industry practice. Samples from HQ sized drill core are selected by Excellon geologists and cut into halves at the project site. Half of the core is retained at the site for reference purposes. Sample intervals vary from 0.3 to 1.5 metres in length with samples being selected to honour geological contacts. Samples are labeled and packed into sealed plastic bags which are grouped into larger fiber bags for shipping. A formal chain-of-custody procedure is in place for security of samples from project to laboratory.

Samples are shipped to SGS Laboratories in Durango City. Samples then undergo crushing to two millimetres followed by pulverizing to homogenize samples before a 50-gram sub sample is selected for analysis. The samples are then analyzed using fire assay for gold and silver with a gravimetric finish and multi-element analysis performed by ICP analysis for base metals and multi-element data.

Qualified Person

Mr. Ben Pullinger, P.Geo., Senior Vice President Geology & Corporate Development, has acted as the Qualified Person, as defined in NI 43-101, with respect to the disclosure of the scientific and technical information contained in this press release.

About Excellon

Excellon's vision is to create wealth by realizing strategic opportunities through discipline and innovation for the benefit of our employees, communities and shareholders. The Company is advancing a precious metals growth pipeline that includes: Platosa, Mexico's highest-grade silver mine since production commenced in 2005; Kilgore, a high-quality advanced exploration gold project in Idaho with strong economics and significant growth and discovery potential; and an option on Silver City, a high-grade epithermal silver district in Saxony, Germany with 750 years of mining history and no modern exploration. The Company also aims to continue capitalizing on current market conditions by acquiring undervalued projects.

Additional details on Excellon's properties are available at www.excellonresources.com .

