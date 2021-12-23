Excellon Resources : FILES SILVER CITY TECHNICAL REPORT - Form 6-K

EXCELLON FILES SILVER CITY TECHNICAL REPORT

Toronto, Ontario - December 23, 2021 - Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX:EXN; NYSE:EXN; FRA:E4X2) ("Excellon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of an independent technical report for the Silver City Project in Saxony Germany, which has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 (the "Technical Report"). A copy of the technical report is available on both SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.excellonresources.com .

Recommendations from the Technical Report

The author of the Technical Report, Mr. Michael J. Robertson, Pr.Sci.Nat (400005/92); MAusIMM (316078), of the independent consulting firm The MSeA Group (Pty) Ltd., has concluded that the Company's proposed exploration program, outlined below, is appropriate for the Silver City Project. The main components are:

● Step-out diamond drilling at Bräunsdorf to assess the extent and nature of mineralization below workings of the historical Neue Hoffnung Gottes Mine. ● Step-out diamond drilling at Grauer Wolf and Reichenbach to confirm the continuity of the known mineralization along the strike and towards depth. ● Step-out diamond drilling at Großvoigtsberg to confirm continuity of the known mineralization along the strike and towards depth, particularly in the areas where rich ore shoots were documented during historical mining. ● Drill testing of magnetic lineaments and inferred geological contacts near Grauer Wolf and Reichenbach. ● Drill testing of magnetic lineaments and inferred geological contacts at Siegfried, which are interpreted to be an extension of the Bräunsdorf mineralization towards southwest. ● Drill testing of magnetic lineaments and inferred geological contacts at Obergruna where historical mapping indicates the presence of mineralized veins. ● Fence drilling at Langhennersdorf to test soil anomalies. ● An airborne magnetic survey in selected areas to complement the dataset that was obtained during the earlier surveys. ● Rock magnetic susceptibility study on available drill core for all target areas and all encountered lithologies to support the interpretation of available and future magnetic survey data. ● Soil sampling calibration study with lines crossing known mineralization to test geochemical response. ● Archive work, digitizing and georeferencing historical mine plans etc. ● Regional exploration work on the rest of the Project.

Qualified Person

Jorge Ortega, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration, has acted as the Qualified Person, as defined in NI 43-101, with respect to the disclosure of the scientific and technical information contained in this press release.

About Excellon

Excellon's vision is to create wealth by realizing strategic opportunities through discipline and innovation for the benefit of our employees, communities and shareholders. The Company is advancing a precious metals growth pipeline that includes: Platosa, Mexico's highest-grade silver mine since production commenced in 2005; Kilgore, a high-quality advanced exploration gold project in Idaho with strong economics and significant growth and discovery potential; and an option on Silver City, a high-grade epithermal silver district in Saxony, Germany with 750 years of mining history and no modern exploration. The Company also aims to continue capitalizing on current market conditions by acquiring undervalued projects.

Additional details on Excellon's properties are available at www.excellonresources.com .

