Excelpoint Technology : Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Planetspark, Launches Innovation Centre

Excelpoint's Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Planetspark, Launches Innovation Centre
|
Announcement Title
|
General Announcement
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Jan 12, 2021 17:30
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
Excelpoint's Wholly-owned Subsidiary, PlanetSpark, Launches Innovation Centre
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG210112OTHRTLBY
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Wong Yoen Har
|
Designation
|
Company Secretary
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
|
Excelpoint's Wholly-owned Subsidiary, PlanetSpark, Launches Innovation Centre to Harness New Opportunities in AIoT
- Please see attached.
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 122,942 bytes)
Disclaimer
Excelpoint Technology Ltd. published this content on 12 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2021 09:35:00 UTC