Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Excelpoint Technology Ltd.    BDF   SG1BF4000009

EXCELPOINT TECHNOLOGY LTD.

(BDF)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Excelpoint Technology : Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Planetspark, Launches Innovation Centre

01/12/2021 | 04:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Excelpoint's Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Planetspark, Launches Innovation Centre

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 12, 2021 17:30
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Excelpoint's Wholly-owned Subsidiary, PlanetSpark, Launches Innovation Centre
Announcement Reference SG210112OTHRTLBY
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Wong Yoen Har
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Excelpoint's Wholly-owned Subsidiary, PlanetSpark, Launches Innovation Centre to Harness New Opportunities in AIoT

- Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 122,942 bytes)

Disclaimer

Excelpoint Technology Ltd. published this content on 12 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2021 09:35:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about EXCELPOINT TECHNOLOGY LTD.
04:36aEXCELPOINT TECHNOLOGY : Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Planetspark, Launches Innovatio..
PU
01/11EXCELPOINT TECHNOLOGY : PlanetSpark Innovation Centre, First Hardware-targeted A..
AQ
2020Excelpoint Technology Awards 165,400 New Shares Under Performance Scheme
MT
2020EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION/ SHARE SCHEME : : Grant Of Share Awards Pursuant To The Ex..
PU
2020EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION/ SHARE SCHEME : : Notice Of Transfer Of Treasury Shares
PU
2020EXCELPOINT TECHNOLOGY : Strong Net Profit Of US$3.3M For 3Q2020 Sheds A Positive..
PU
2020EXCELPOINT TECHNOLOGY : Changes In Duties And Position Held By Relative Of A Dir..
PU
2020EXCELPOINT TECHNOLOGY : Posts 8.3% Growth In Revenue And US$2 Million Of Net Pro..
PU
2020FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Half Yearly Results
PU
2020EXCELPOINT TECHNOLOGY : Minutes Of Deferred Nineteenth Annual General Meeting An..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 977 M - -
Net income 2019 1,60 M - -
Net Debt 2019 92,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 36,6x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 43,3 M 43,3 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,14x
EV / Sales 2019 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 650
Free-Float 22,9%
Chart EXCELPOINT TECHNOLOGY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Excelpoint Technology Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXCELPOINT TECHNOLOGY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yong Hen Phuay Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
See Thiam Lee Group Chief Financial Officer
Thiam Hock Kwah Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Loen Kwan Executive Director
Fook Choy Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXCELPOINT TECHNOLOGY LTD.0.00%43
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED6.50%33 502
HEXAGON AB0.51%33 402
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED17.27%28 062
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION7.67%22 062
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT COMPANY LIMITED12.85%19 067
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ