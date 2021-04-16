Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Excelpoint Technology Ltd.

EXCELPOINT TECHNOLOGY LTD.

(BDF)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Excelpoint Technology : Update On Use Of Net Proceeds From Placement

04/16/2021 | 06:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Update On Use Of Net Proceeds From Placement

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 16, 2021 18:14
Status New
Announcement Sub Title UPDATE ON USE OF NET PROCEEDS FROM PLACEMENT
Announcement Reference SG210416OTHRIAXD
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Wong Yoen Har
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 72,486 bytes)

Disclaimer

Excelpoint Technology Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 10:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 109 M - -
Net income 2020 10,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 49,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 5,56x
Yield 2020 4,73%
Capitalization 62,5 M 62,4 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,14x
EV / Sales 2020 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 650
Free-Float 22,9%
Chart EXCELPOINT TECHNOLOGY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Excelpoint Technology Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXCELPOINT TECHNOLOGY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yong Hen Phuay Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
See Thiam Lee Group Chief Financial Officer
Yong Hua Phuay Group Senior VP-Human Resources & Administration
Thiam Hock Kwah Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Fook Choy Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXCELPOINT TECHNOLOGY LTD.44.79%62
HEXAGON AB13.20%36 824
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED17.00%36 569
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION32.14%27 170
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED6.25%25 388
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED8.04%15 819
