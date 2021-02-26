Excelsior Capital : Appendix 4D and Financial Reports 31 December 2020Opens in a new Window

EXCELSIOR CAPITAL LIMITED

Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report

for 31 December 2020

ABN: 98 050 542 553

ASX CODE: ECL

APPENDIX 4D (rule 4.2A)

PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

Movement from

31 Dec 20 Up/ 31 Dec 19 (All comparisons to half-year ended 31 December 2019) $'000 down % Revenue from ordinary activities 33,725 Up 13% Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members 2,099 Up 10% Net comprehensive income for the period attributable to members 2,127 Down 5% Franked Amount amount per per share security DIVIDENDS (cents) (cents) Interim FY21 dividend declared Final FY20 dividend paid Previous corresponding period: Interim FY20 dividend declared 2.00 2.00 Final FY19 dividend paid 3.00 3.00 5.00 5.00 Record date for determining entitlements to the dividend 8 March 2021 Date the interim dividend is payable 25 March 2021

2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00 4.00 4.00

1) Previous corresponding period

The previous corresponding period is the half-year ended 31 December 2019.

2) Net tangible assets per security

Net tangible assets1 per security is $1.40 (31 December 2019: $1.31).

3) Explanation of results

This information should be read in conjunction with the Excelsior Capital Limited 2020 Annual Report and with any public announcements made in the period by the Group in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and the ASX Listing Rules.

The information provided in this report contains all the information required by ASX Listing Rule 4.2A.

4) Details of entities over which control has been gained or lost during the year

Not applicable

5) Details of associates and joint venture entities

Not applicable

6) Set of accounting standards used for foreign entities in compiling this report

Not applicable

7) Audit

This report is based on the interim condensed consolidated half-year financial report which has been subject to a review by our auditors, Hall Chadwick (NSW).

8) Commentary on results for the half-year

Revenue for the half-year was $33,724,000 (2019: $29,746,000) representing an increase $3,978,000 or 13% on the previous corresponding period. This was largely a result of increase of sales volume in cable offset by lower sales volumes in Minto.

Consolidated profit after tax for the half year was $2,099,000 (2019: $1,908,000), up 10% on the previous corresponding period. This was largely the result of increased sales through CMI Electrical Business compared to the previous half-year.

Jakov Males Executive Director

Leanne Catelan Executive Director

Sydney

26 February 2021

1 ROU asset and contract asset is excluded from the Net tangible asset.

Consolidated financial statements

Directors' report ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… .…….. 5

Auditors' independence declaration ………………………………………………………………………………………… ……… 6

Interim consolidated statement of profit or loss ……………………………………………………………………… .……….……7

Interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income …………………………………………………………………… .…. 8

Interim consolidated statement of financial position …………………………… ... ……………………………………………… .. 9

Interim consolidated statement of changes in equity ……………… ... ………………………………………………………… .. 10

Interim consolidated statement of cash flows ……………………… ... …………………………………………………………… 11

Notes to the interim consolidated financial statements

About this report ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 12

Segment information ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… .13

Key numbers

1. Revenue from contracts with customers…. …………………………………………………………………………………… 14

2. Investment income ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… . 14

3. Impairment testing of goodwill ……………………………… .. ………………………………………………………………… 15

Capital

4. Dividends ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ..16

5. Earnings per share ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ..16

Risk

6. Fair value of financial instruments …………………………………………………………………………………………… ....17

7. Subsequent events …………………………………………………………………………………………………………… .....18

8. Financial dividend declared …………………………………………………………………………………………………… . 18

Signed reports

Directors' declaration ………………………………………………………………………………………………………… .…....19 Independent auditor's review report ………………………………………………………………………………………………… 20