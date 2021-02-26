Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Excelsior Capital Limited    ECL   AU0000037889

EXCELSIOR CAPITAL LIMITED

(ECL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Excelsior Capital : Appendix 4D and Financial Reports 31 December 2020Opens in a new Window

02/26/2021 | 01:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EXCELSIOR CAPITAL LIMITED

Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report

for 31 December 2020

ABN: 98 050 542 553

ASX CODE: ECL

APPENDIX 4D (rule 4.2A)

PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

Movement from

31 Dec 20

Up/

31 Dec 19

(All comparisons to half-year ended 31 December 2019)

$'000

down

%

Revenue from ordinary activities

33,725

Up

13%

Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members

2,099

Up

10%

Net comprehensive income for the period attributable to members

2,127

Down

5%

Franked

Amount

amount

per

per

share

security

DIVIDENDS

(cents)

(cents)

Interim FY21 dividend declared

Final FY20 dividend paid

Previous corresponding period:

Interim FY20 dividend declared

2.00

2.00

Final FY19 dividend paid

3.00

3.00

5.00

5.00

Record date for determining entitlements to the dividend

8 March 2021

Date the interim dividend is payable

25 March 2021

2.00 2.00

2.00 2.00

4.00

4.00

APPENDIX 4D (rule 4.2A)

PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

1) Previous corresponding period

The previous corresponding period is the half-year ended 31 December 2019.

2) Net tangible assets per security

Net tangible assets1 per security is $1.40 (31 December 2019: $1.31).

3) Explanation of results

This information should be read in conjunction with the Excelsior Capital Limited 2020 Annual Report and with any public announcements made in the period by the Group in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and the ASX Listing Rules.

The information provided in this report contains all the information required by ASX Listing Rule 4.2A.

4) Details of entities over which control has been gained or lost during the year

Not applicable

5) Details of associates and joint venture entities

Not applicable

6) Set of accounting standards used for foreign entities in compiling this report

Not applicable

7) Audit

This report is based on the interim condensed consolidated half-year financial report which has been subject to a review by our auditors, Hall Chadwick (NSW).

8) Commentary on results for the half-year

Revenue for the half-year was $33,724,000 (2019: $29,746,000) representing an increase $3,978,000 or 13% on the previous corresponding period. This was largely a result of increase of sales volume in cable offset by lower sales volumes in Minto.

Consolidated profit after tax for the half year was $2,099,000 (2019: $1,908,000), up 10% on the previous corresponding period. This was largely the result of increased sales through CMI Electrical Business compared to the previous half-year.

Jakov Males Executive Director

Leanne Catelan Executive Director

Sydney

26 February 2021

1 ROU asset and contract asset is excluded from the Net tangible asset.

APPENDIX 4D (rule 4.2A)

PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

Consolidated financial statements

Directors' report ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… .…….. 5

Auditors' independence declaration ………………………………………………………………………………………… ……… 6

Interim consolidated statement of profit or loss ……………………………………………………………………… .……….……7

Interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income …………………………………………………………………… .…. 8

Interim consolidated statement of financial position …………………………… ... ……………………………………………… .. 9

Interim consolidated statement of changes in equity ……………… ... ………………………………………………………… .. 10

Interim consolidated statement of cash flows ……………………… ... …………………………………………………………… 11

Notes to the interim consolidated financial statements

About this report ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 12

Segment information ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… .13

Key numbers

1. Revenue from contracts with customers…. …………………………………………………………………………………… 14

2. Investment income ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… . 14

3. Impairment testing of goodwill ……………………………… .. ………………………………………………………………… 15

Capital

  • 4. Dividends ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ..16

  • 5. Earnings per share ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ..16

Risk

  • 6. Fair value of financial instruments …………………………………………………………………………………………… ....17

  • 7. Subsequent events …………………………………………………………………………………………………………… .....18

  • 8. Financial dividend declared …………………………………………………………………………………………………… . 18

Signed reports

Directors' declaration ………………………………………………………………………………………………………… .…....19 Independent auditor's review report ………………………………………………………………………………………………… 20

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Excelsior Capital Limited published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 06:26:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EXCELSIOR CAPITAL LIMITED
01:33aEXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Dividend/Distribution - ECLOpens in a new Window
PU
01:27aEXCELSIOR CAPITAL : HY21 ResultsOpens in a new Window
PU
01:27aEXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Appendix 4D and Financial Reports 31 December 2020Opens in a..
PU
02/15EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting/Proxy FormOpens in a..
PU
02/15EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Letter to ShareholdersOpens in a new Window
PU
02/12EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Net Tangible Asset Backing - January 2021Opens in a new Wind..
PU
02/02EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Clarification - Requisitioning ShareholdersOpens in a new Wi..
PU
02/01EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Form 603 and notice received under section 249D and 249NOpen..
PU
01/25EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Director Appointment/ResignationOpens in a new Window
PU
01/13EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Net Tangible Asset BackingOpens in a new Window
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 60,0 M 46,9 M 46,9 M
Net income 2020 3,68 M 2,88 M 2,88 M
Net cash 2020 17,3 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,30x
Yield 2020 3,39%
Capitalization 42,9 M 34,2 M 33,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
EV / Sales 2020 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float 29,1%
Chart EXCELSIOR CAPITAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Excelsior Capital Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Danny Herceg Non-Executive Chairman
Leanne J. Catelan Executive Director
Oliver Schweizer Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Jakov Dujo Male Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXCELSIOR CAPITAL LIMITED-1.33%34
KEYENCE CORPORATION-7.60%121 625
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE5.58%83 129
NIDEC CORPORATION8.71%76 530
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.8.66%53 385
EATON CORPORATION PLC8.34%53 112
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ