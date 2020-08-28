Excelsior Capital : Appendix 4E and Financial Report 30 June 2020Opens in a new Window

Excelsior Capital Limited

Appendix 4E (rule 4.3A)

Preliminary final report

For the year ended 30 June 2020

1) Previous corresponding period

The previous corresponding period is the year ended 30 June 2019.

2) Net tangible assets per security

Net tangible assets per security is $1.41 (2019: $1.35).

3) Explanation of results

This information should be read in conjunction with any public announcements made in the period by the Group in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and the ASX Listing Rules.

The information provided in this report contains all the information required by ASX Listing Rule 4.3A.

4) Details of entities over which control has been gained or lost during the year

Not applicable

5) Details of associates and joint venture entities

Not applicable

6) Set of accounting standards used for foreign entities in compiling this report

Not applicable

7) Any other significant information

The Company announced on the 9 July 2020 following an audit tender process under s395(5) of the Corporation Act 2001, it had appointed Hall Chadwick as auditors of the Company and that the Australian Securities and Investment Commission consent to the resignation of Ernst & Young.

8) Audit

This report is based on the consolidated 30 June 2020 financial report which has been subject to an audit by our auditors, Hall Chadwick.

9) Commentary on results for the year

The Group experienced an increase in revenue during the year whilst profits after tax were slightly lower than prior year.

Consolidated profit after tax for the year was $3.6 million (2019: $4.1 million) down 12.2% on the prior year.

Revenue for the year was $60 million (2019: $59.3 million) representing an increase of 1.1% on the prior year.

The sales for mining plugs and couplers were lower mainly due to reduced overseas export sales to Mongolia and Indonesia which however picked up towards the end of FYE 2020.

Danny Herceg

Chairman