Excelsior Capital : Appendix 4E and Financial Report 30 June 2020Opens in a new Window

EXCELSIOR CAPITAL LIMITED

(ECL)
Excelsior Capital : Appendix 4E and Financial Report 30 June 2020

08/28/2020 | 01:03am EDT

Excelsior Capital Limited

Appendix 4E (rule 4.3A)

Preliminary final report

For the year ended 30 June 2020

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

Movement

from

(All comparisons to year ended 30 June 2019)

Up/

2020

2019

down

$'000

%

Revenue from ordinary activities

59,952

1.1%

Up

Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members

Down

3,629

12.2%

Net comprehensive income for the period attributable to members

2,920

20.5%

Down

Franked

Amount

amount

per

per

DIVIDENDS

share

security

(cents)

(cents)

Interim FY20 dividend declared

2.00

2.00

Final FY20 dividend paid

2.00

2.00

4.00

4.00

Previous corresponding period:

Interim FY19 dividend declared

3.00

3.00

Final FY18 dividend paid

3.00

3.00

6.00

6.00

Record date for determining entitlements to the dividend

3 September 2020

Date the final dividend is payable

23 September 2020

1) Previous corresponding period

The previous corresponding period is the year ended 30 June 2019.

2) Net tangible assets per security

Net tangible assets per security is $1.41 (2019: $1.35).

3) Explanation of results

This information should be read in conjunction with any public announcements made in the period by the Group in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and the ASX Listing Rules.

The information provided in this report contains all the information required by ASX Listing Rule 4.3A.

4) Details of entities over which control has been gained or lost during the year

Not applicable

5) Details of associates and joint venture entities

Not applicable

6) Set of accounting standards used for foreign entities in compiling this report

Not applicable

7) Any other significant information

The Company announced on the 9 July 2020 following an audit tender process under s395(5) of the Corporation Act 2001, it had appointed Hall Chadwick as auditors of the Company and that the Australian Securities and Investment Commission consent to the resignation of Ernst & Young.

8) Audit

This report is based on the consolidated 30 June 2020 financial report which has been subject to an audit by our auditors, Hall Chadwick.

9) Commentary on results for the year

The Group experienced an increase in revenue during the year whilst profits after tax were slightly lower than prior year.

Consolidated profit after tax for the year was $3.6 million (2019: $4.1 million) down 12.2% on the prior year.

Revenue for the year was $60 million (2019: $59.3 million) representing an increase of 1.1% on the prior year.

The sales for mining plugs and couplers were lower mainly due to reduced overseas export sales to Mongolia and Indonesia which however picked up towards the end of FYE 2020.

Danny Herceg

Chairman

Sydney, 28 August 2020

Excelsior Capital Limited

(Previously known as CMI Limited)

Financial Report

for year ended 30 June 2020

ABN: 98 050 542 553

ASX CODE: ECL

Contents to financial report

Page

Directors' report

Directors' report…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………3

Remuneration report………….……………………………………………………………………………………………………….11

Financial statement

Consolidated statement of profit or loss…………………………………………………………………………………………… 22

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income………………………………………………………………………………. 23

Consolidated statement of financial position……………………………………………………………………………....……… 24

Consolidated statement of changes in equity………………………………………………………………………………………25

Consolidated statement of cash flows………………………………………………………………………………………………26

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

About this report……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….27

Segment information………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….31

Key numbers

  1. Revenue from contracts with customers……………………………………………………………………………………… 32
  2. Other income……………………………………………………………………………………….……………………………. 33
  3. Expenses…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 34
  4. Income tax…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………35
  5. Cash and cash equivalents………………………………………………………………………………………………….......39
  6. Trade and other receivables.…………….……………………………………………………………………………………...40
  7. Inventories………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………...41
  8. Plant and equipment……………………………………………………………………………………………………...……...42
  9. Intangible assets………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 43
  10. Trade and other payables………………………………………………………………………………………………………..46
  11. Lease liabilities……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………47
  12. Provisions………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 48

Capital

  1. Capital management…………………………………………………………………………………………………………......49
  2. Dividends…………………………………………………………………………………………………...……………………. 50
  3. Issued capital, reserves and non-controlling interest….…………………………………………………………………….. 51
  4. Earnings per share (EPS)………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 52

Risk

  1. Fair value measurement………………………………………………………………………………………………………….53
  2. Financial assets and financial liabilities………………………………………………………………………………………... 55

Group structure

19. Group information…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………62

Unrecognised items

  1. Commitments and contingencies………………………………………………………………………………………………..63
  2. Events after the reporting period…..………………………………………………………………………………………..…..63

Other disclosures

  1. Auditor's remuneration……………………………………………………………………………………………………………64
  2. Related party disclosures………………………………………………………………………………………………………...65
  3. Information relating to Excelsior Capital Limited (the Parent)………………………………………………………………..66
  4. Changes in accounting policies and disclosures………………………………………………………………………………67

Signed report

Directors' declaration …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………69

Independent auditor's report ………………………………………………………………………………………………………..70

EXCELSIOR CAPITAL LIMITED FINANCIAL REPORT 2020

2

Financials
Sales 2019 59,3 M 43,2 M 43,2 M
Net income 2019 4,25 M 3,10 M 3,10 M
Net cash 2019 7,09 M 5,16 M 5,16 M
P/E ratio 2019 8,48x
Yield 2019 4,98%
Capitalization 47,3 M 34,2 M 34,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,48x
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float 30,6%
Chart EXCELSIOR CAPITAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Excelsior Capital Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Danny Herceg Non-Executive Chairman
Brent Hofman Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Leanne J. Catelan Non-Executive Director
Oliver Schweizer Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXCELSIOR CAPITAL LIMITED11.26%34
KEYENCE CORPORATION13.46%100 329
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE15.36%67 894
NIDEC CORPORATION18.01%48 887
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-8.75%41 700
EATON CORPORATION PLC7.78%41 138
