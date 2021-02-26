Excelsior Capital : Dividend/Distribution - ECLOpens in a new Window

Announcement Summary
Announcement DetailsPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity EXCELSIOR CAPITAL LTD
1.2 Registered Number Type ABN
1.3 ASX issuer code ECL
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement Friday February 26, 2021
1.6 ASX +Security Code ECL
ASX +Security Description ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Thursday December 31, 2020
2A.4 +Record Date
Monday March 8, 2021
2A.5 Ex Date
Friday March 5, 2021
2A.6 Payment Date Thursday March 25, 2021
-
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
-
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
AUD 0.02000000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
No
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
AUD 0.02000000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?
Yes
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security
AUD
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?
Yes
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is 3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit
franked 100.0000 %
(%) 30.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
AUD 0.02000000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount AUD 0.00000000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security
AUD 0.00000000
Part 5 - Further information
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %
5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution None
5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary None