Excelsior Capital : Dividend/Distribution - ECLOpens in a new Window

Announcement Summary

Entity name

EXCELSIOR CAPITAL LTD

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

ECL - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement Friday February 26, 2021

Distribution Amount AUD 0.02000000

Ex Date

Friday March 5, 2021

Record Date

Monday March 8, 2021

Payment Date

Thursday March 25, 2021

Additional Information

None

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement DetailsPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity EXCELSIOR CAPITAL LTD

1.2 Registered Number Type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code ECL

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement Friday February 26, 2021

1.6 ASX +Security Code ECL

ASX +Security Description ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six monthsRegistration Number 98050542553

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Thursday December 31, 2020

2A.4 +Record Date

Monday March 8, 2021

2A.5 Ex Date

Friday March 5, 2021

2A.6 Payment Date Thursday March 25, 2021

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable? Security holder approval Court approval Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval FIRB approval Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution. No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.02000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.02000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is 3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

franked 100.0000 %

(%) 30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.02000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution None

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary None