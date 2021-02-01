Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Excelsior Capital Limited    ECL   AU0000037889

EXCELSIOR CAPITAL LIMITED

(ECL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Excelsior Capital : Form 603 and notice received under section 249D and 249NOpens in a new Window

02/01/2021 | 03:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Excelsior Capital Limited ABN 98 050 542 553 Level 29, Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square, Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia Telephone: (02) 9216 9043

Email: corporate@excelsiorcapital.com.au www.cmilimited.com.au

1 February 2021

Australian Securities Exchange

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX: ECL)

Form 603 notice of initial substantial holder and notice received under section 249D and 249N of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (the Act)

Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX:ECL) advises in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.17A that on 29 January 2021 it received a Form 603 notice of initial substantial holder along with a notice under sections 249D and 249N of the Corporation Act 2001 to call and arrange to hold a meeting of shareholders to consider a resolution to amend the constitution of the Company.

The request is made by the same group of shareholders (Requisitioning Shareholders) that on 13 August 2020 made an invalid request to convene a general meeting to require the sale of the CMI Electrical business, on 24 August 2020 requested the Company to call a general meeting to consider resolutions to voluntarily wind up, appoint liquidators to the Company and appoint a director to the board and on 23 October 2020 requested the company call a general meeting to remove an existing director.

The resolutions were considered at the Annual General Meeting on 15 October 2020 and Extraordinary General Meeting on 18 December 2020 and were all not passed by shareholders.

Provided that the Requisitioning Shareholders hold the required percentage of shares, in compliance with section 249D of the Act the Company intends to convene a Meeting with a date to be announced to shareholders in a Notice within 21 days after the date the Requests were received by the Company, and to hold the Meeting within 2 months after the date of the Requests.

This announcement has been authorised for release to ASX by the Board.

-ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Leanne Catelan

Jakov Males

Executive Director

Executive Director

+61 (02) 9216 9043

+61 (02) 9216 9043

leannecatelan@excelsiorcapital.com.au

jakovmales@excelsiorcapital.com.au

About Excelsior (ASX: ECL): Excelsior is a Listed Investment Entity, originally established in 1991, and listed on the ASX in 1993. Excelsior Capital Limited's operations comprise the design and distribution of electrical components and cables for resource and infrastructure applications through its Electrical Division and an investment portfolio.

Page 1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Excelsior Capital Limited published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 08:15:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EXCELSIOR CAPITAL LIMITED
03:16aEXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Form 603 and notice received under section 249D and 249NOpen..
PU
01/25EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Director Appointment/ResignationOpens in a new Window
PU
01/13EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Net Tangible Asset BackingOpens in a new Window
PU
2020EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Results of Extraordinary General MeetingOpens in a new Windo..
PU
2020EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Net Tangible Asset BackingOpens in a new Window
PU
2020EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Company Secretary Appointment/ResignationOpens in a new Wind..
PU
2020EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : ECL Panel Declines to Make DeclarationOpens in a new Window
PU
2020EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Net Tangible Asset Backing - October 2020Opens in a new Wind..
PU
2020EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting/Proxy FormOpens in a..
PU
2020EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Letter to ShareholdersOpens in a new Window
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 60,0 M 45,9 M 45,9 M
Net income 2020 3,68 M 2,81 M 2,81 M
Net cash 2020 17,3 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,30x
Yield 2020 3,39%
Capitalization 42,9 M 32,9 M 32,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
EV / Sales 2020 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart EXCELSIOR CAPITAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Excelsior Capital Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Danny Herceg Non-Executive Chairman
Leanne J. Catelan Executive Director
Oliver Schweizer Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Jakov Dujo Male Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXCELSIOR CAPITAL LIMITED-1.33%33
KEYENCE CORPORATION-3.21%130 040
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE2.24%78 603
NIDEC CORPORATION6.70%77 481
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-1.27%47 568
EATON CORPORATION PLC-2.03%47 115
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ