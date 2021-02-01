Excelsior Capital : Form 603 and notice received under section 249D and 249NOpens in a new Window

Excelsior Capital Limited ABN 98 050 542 553 Level 29, Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square, Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia Telephone: (02) 9216 9043

Email: corporate@excelsiorcapital.com.au www.cmilimited.com.au

1 February 2021

Australian Securities Exchange

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX: ECL)

Form 603 notice of initial substantial holder and notice received under section 249D and 249N of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (the Act)

Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX:ECL) advises in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.17A that on 29 January 2021 it received a Form 603 notice of initial substantial holder along with a notice under sections 249D and 249N of the Corporation Act 2001 to call and arrange to hold a meeting of shareholders to consider a resolution to amend the constitution of the Company.

The request is made by the same group of shareholders (Requisitioning Shareholders) that on 13 August 2020 made an invalid request to convene a general meeting to require the sale of the CMI Electrical business, on 24 August 2020 requested the Company to call a general meeting to consider resolutions to voluntarily wind up, appoint liquidators to the Company and appoint a director to the board and on 23 October 2020 requested the company call a general meeting to remove an existing director.

The resolutions were considered at the Annual General Meeting on 15 October 2020 and Extraordinary General Meeting on 18 December 2020 and were all not passed by shareholders.

Provided that the Requisitioning Shareholders hold the required percentage of shares, in compliance with section 249D of the Act the Company intends to convene a Meeting with a date to be announced to shareholders in a Notice within 21 days after the date the Requests were received by the Company, and to hold the Meeting within 2 months after the date of the Requests.

This announcement has been authorised for release to ASX by the Board.

-ENDS For further information, please contact: Leanne Catelan Jakov Males Executive Director Executive Director +61 (02) 9216 9043 +61 (02) 9216 9043 leannecatelan@excelsiorcapital.com.au jakovmales@excelsiorcapital.com.au

About Excelsior (ASX: ECL): Excelsior is a Listed Investment Entity, originally established in 1991, and listed on the ASX in 1993. Excelsior Capital Limited's operations comprise the design and distribution of electrical components and cables for resource and infrastructure applications through its Electrical Division and an investment portfolio.