Excelsior Capital : HY21 ResultsOpens in a new Window

26 February 2021

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX: ECL)

Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX:ECL) today is pleased to announce the financial results for the half-year ended 31 December 2020 and attaches an Appendix 4D and Financial Statements.

Net profit before tax (NPBT) of $3 million, ($2.4 million, HY20) for the six-months ended 31 December 2020 (HY21), is up 21% to the previous corresponding half-year (HY20).

HY21 Results Summary HY21 HY20 Change Revenue ($m) 33.7m 30.0m up 13% EBITDA ($m) 4m 3.5m up 14% Investment income ($m) 0.1m (0.3)m up 133% Statutory net profit after tax ($m) 2.1m 1.9m up 10% Earnings per share (cents) 7.2c 6.7c up 8% Return on equity (%) 4.1% 3.9% up 0.2pp Operating Cost to income ratio (%) 18% 21% down 3pp Interim dividend per share (cents) 2.0 2.0 Flat

Revenue was $33.7 million for the half-year which resulted in a statutory net profit of $2.1 million which was up 10% over the corresponding prior period. EBITDA was $4 million for HY21, (HY20, $3.5 million), which was a positive result overall.

The Board has declared an interim fully franked dividend of 2 cents per share with a Record Date of 8 March, 2021 and is payable on 25 March, 2021.

The Board has granted leave to the Chairman and resolved to move to a rotating Chairmanship.

This announcement has been authorised for release to ASX by the Board.

About Excelsior (ASX: ECL): Excelsior is a Listed Investment Entity, originally established in 1991, and listed on the ASX in 1993. Excelsior Capital Limited's operations comprise the design and distribution of electrical components and cables for resource and infrastructure applications through its Electrical Division and an investment portfolio.

