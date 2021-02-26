Excelsior Capital : HY21 ResultsOpens in a new Window

Log in
EXCELSIOR CAPITAL LIMITED

(ECL)
02/26/2021 | 01:27am EST
Excelsior Capital Limited ABN 98 050 542 553 Level 29, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square Sydney, NSW, 2000

Telephone: (02) 9216 9043

Email: corporate@excelsiorcapital.com.au www.cmilimited.com.au

26 February 2021

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX: ECL)

Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX:ECL) today is pleased to announce the financial results for the half-year ended 31 December 2020 and attaches an Appendix 4D and Financial Statements.

Net profit before tax (NPBT) of $3 million, ($2.4 million, HY20) for the six-months ended 31 December 2020 (HY21), is up 21% to the previous corresponding half-year (HY20).

HY21 Results Summary

HY21

HY20

Change

Revenue ($m)

33.7m

30.0m

up 13%

EBITDA ($m)

4m

3.5m

up 14%

Investment income ($m)

0.1m

(0.3)m

up 133%

Statutory net profit after tax ($m)

2.1m

1.9m

up 10%

Earnings per share (cents)

7.2c

6.7c

up 8%

Return on equity (%)

4.1%

3.9%

up 0.2pp

Operating Cost to income ratio (%)

18%

21%

down 3pp

Interim dividend per share (cents)

2.0

2.0

Flat

Revenue was $33.7 million for the half-year which resulted in a statutory net profit of $2.1 million which was up 10% over the corresponding prior period. EBITDA was $4 million for HY21, (HY20, $3.5 million), which was a positive result overall.

The Board has declared an interim fully franked dividend of 2 cents per share with a Record Date of 8 March, 2021 and is payable on 25 March, 2021.

The Board has granted leave to the Chairman and resolved to move to a rotating Chairmanship.

This announcement has been authorised for release to ASX by the Board.

-ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Leanne Catelan

Jakov Males

Executive Director

Executive Director

+61 (02) 9216 9043

+61 (02) 9216 9043

leannecatelan@excelsiorcapital.com.au

jakovmales@excelsiorcapital.com.au

About Excelsior (ASX: ECL): Excelsior is a Listed Investment Entity, originally established in 1991, and listed on the ASX in 1993. Excelsior Capital Limited's operations comprise the design and distribution of electrical components and cables for resource and infrastructure applications through its Electrical Division and an investment portfolio.

1

Disclaimer

Excelsior Capital Limited published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 06:26:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
