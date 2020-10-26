Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Excelsior Capital Limited    ECL   AU0000037889

EXCELSIOR CAPITAL LIMITED

(ECL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Excelsior Capital : Notice of Amended Appendix 3Y'sOpens in a new Window

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 06:10pm EDT

Excelsior Capital Limited ABN 98 050 542 553 Level 29, Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square, Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia Telephone: (02) 9238 4267

Email: investor@excelsiorcapital.com.au www.cmilimited.com.au

27 October 2020

Australian Securities Exchange

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX: ECL)

NOTICE OF AMENDED APPENDIX 3Y'S

Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX:ECL) advises that the attached Appendix 3Y's are amended.

The amendment relates to Part 1 (b) by changing the name of the entity the securities are held from, LJ Catelan Superannuation Fund Pty Ltd ATF LJ Catelan Superannuation Fund to Leanne Catelan Superannuation Pty Ltd ATF Leanne Catelan Superannuation Fund.

This announcement has been authorised for release to ASX by the Board.

-ENDS-

For further information, please contact:

Danny Herceg Non-executive Chairman +61 (02) 9238 4267

About Excelsior (ASX: ECL): Excelsior is a Listed Investment Entity, originally established in 1991, and listed on the ASX in 1993. Excelsior Capital Limited's operations comprise the design and distribution of electrical components and cables for resource and infrastructure applications through its Electrical Division and a substantial investment portfolio.

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Amended Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Excelsior Capital Limited

ABN

98 050 542 553

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Leanne Catelan

Date of last notice

11/03/2016

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Securities held by:

(including registered holder)

(a)

Catelan Securities Pty Ltd ACN 156 174 300

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

ATF Catelan Securities Trust. Leanne

relevant interest.

Catelan is a substantial shareholder of

Catelan Securities Pty Ltd and a beneficiary

of Catelan Securities Trust.

(b)

Leanne Catelan Superannuation Pty Ltd

ACN 124 587 686 ATF the Leanne Catelan

Superannuation Fund. Leanne Catelan is a

substantial shareholder of Leanne Catelan

Superannuation Pty Ltd and a beneficiary of

the Leanne Catelan Superannuation Fund.

Date of change

14 October 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

(a) 12,420,484

(b) 1,409,316

Total - 13,829,800

Class

Ordinary Shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number acquired

(b) 50,000

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

(b) $58,000

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

(a) 12,420,484

(b) 1,459,316

Total - 13,879,800

Nature of change

On-market trade

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation

in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nil

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related

prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during No a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Amended Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Excelsior Capital Limited

ABN

98 050 542 553

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Leanne Catelan

Date of last notice

14/10/2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Securities held by:

(including registered holder)

(a)

Catelan Securities Pty Ltd ACN 156 174 300

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

ATF Catelan Securities Trust. Leanne

relevant interest.

Catelan is a substantial shareholder of

Catelan Securities Pty Ltd and a beneficiary

of Catelan Securities Trust.

(b)

Leanne Catelan Superannuation Pty Ltd

ACN 124 587 686 ATF the Leanne Catelan

Superannuation Fund. Leanne Catelan is a

substantial shareholder of Leanne Catelan

Superannuation Pty Ltd and a beneficiary of

the Leanne Catelan Superannuation Fund.

Date of change

10 and 12 March 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

(a) 12,420,484

(b) 1,459,316

Total - 13,879,800

Class

Ordinary Shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Excelsior Capital Limited published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 22:09:00 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EXCELSIOR CAPITAL LIMITED
06:10pEXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Notice of Amended Appendix 3Y'sOpens in a new Window
PU
10/14EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Results of 2020 Annual General MeetingOpens in a new Window
PU
10/14EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : 2020 AGM PresentationOpens in a new Window
PU
10/13EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Net Tangible Asset Backing - September 2020Opens in a new Wi..
PU
10/06EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Corporate Governance Statement - revisedOpens in a new Windo..
PU
09/14EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Corporate Governance StatementOpens in a new Window
PU
09/14EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Appendix 4GOpens in a new Window
PU
09/14EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : 2020 Annual ReportOpens in a new Window
PU
09/14EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Notice of 2020 Annual General Meeting / Voting FormOpens in ..
PU
09/14EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Shareholder Letter AGM 2020Opens in a new Window
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 60,0 M 42,7 M 42,7 M
Net income 2020 3,68 M 2,62 M 2,62 M
Net cash 2020 17,3 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,30x
Yield 2020 3,39%
Capitalization 45,7 M 32,5 M 32,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
EV / Sales 2020 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float 33,2%
Chart EXCELSIOR CAPITAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Excelsior Capital Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Danny Herceg Non-Executive Chairman
Brent Hofman Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Leanne J. Catelan Executive Director
Oliver Schweizer Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXCELSIOR CAPITAL LIMITED7.51%32
KEYENCE CORPORATION25.82%112 794
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE20.44%69 837
NIDEC CORPORATION41.95%59 257
EATON CORPORATION PLC15.93%43 935
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-8.18%41 843
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group