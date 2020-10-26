Excelsior Capital : Notice of Amended Appendix 3Y'sOpens in a new Window

Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX:ECL) advises that the attached Appendix 3Y's are amended.
The amendment relates to Part 1 (b) by changing the name of the entity the securities are held from, LJ Catelan Superannuation Fund Pty Ltd ATF LJ Catelan Superannuation Fund to Leanne Catelan Superannuation Pty Ltd ATF Leanne Catelan Superannuation Fund.
This announcement has been authorised for release to ASX by the Board.
About Excelsior (ASX: ECL): Excelsior is a Listed Investment Entity, originally established in 1991, and listed on the ASX in 1993. Excelsior Capital Limited's operations comprise the design and distribution of electrical components and cables for resource and infrastructure applications through its Electrical Division and a substantial investment portfolio.
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Amended Appendix 3Y
Rule 3.19A.2
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
Excelsior Capital Limited
ABN
98 050 542 553
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Leanne Catelan
Date of last notice
11/03/2016
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Securities held by:
(including registered holder)
(a)
Catelan Securities Pty Ltd ACN 156 174 300
ATF Catelan Securities Trust. Leanne
Catelan is a substantial shareholder of
Catelan Securities Pty Ltd and a beneficiary
of Catelan Securities Trust.
(b)
Leanne Catelan Superannuation Pty Ltd
ACN 124 587 686 ATF the Leanne Catelan
Superannuation Fund. Leanne Catelan is a
substantial shareholder of Leanne Catelan
Superannuation Pty Ltd and a beneficiary of
the Leanne Catelan Superannuation Fund.
Date of change
14 October 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
(a) 12,420,484
(b) 1,409,316
Total - 13,829,800
Class
Ordinary Shares
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Number acquired
(b) 50,000
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
(b) $58,000
No. of securities held after change
(a) 12,420,484
(b) 1,459,316
Total - 13,879,800
Nature of change
On-market trade
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
Nil
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder
(if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related
prior to change
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during No a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Amended Appendix 3Y
Rule 3.19A.2
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
Excelsior Capital Limited
ABN
98 050 542 553
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Leanne Catelan
Date of last notice
14/10/2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Securities held by:
(including registered holder)
(a)
Catelan Securities Pty Ltd ACN 156 174 300
ATF Catelan Securities Trust. Leanne
Catelan is a substantial shareholder of
Catelan Securities Pty Ltd and a beneficiary
of Catelan Securities Trust.
(b)
Leanne Catelan Superannuation Pty Ltd
ACN 124 587 686 ATF the Leanne Catelan
Superannuation Fund. Leanne Catelan is a
substantial shareholder of Leanne Catelan
Superannuation Pty Ltd and a beneficiary of
the Leanne Catelan Superannuation Fund.
Date of change
10 and 12 March 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
(a) 12,420,484
(b) 1,459,316
Total - 13,879,800
Class
Ordinary Shares
