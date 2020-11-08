Excelsior Capital : Notice of change of interests of substantial holderOpens in a new Window

Form 604 - Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder
Attached is a Form 604 - Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder.
The share acquisitions notified in the form were disclosed to the market in the form of Appendices 3Y in accordance with the Listing Rules. Accordingly, the Form 604 does not contain material information not previously disclosed.
On this occasion, the Form 604 was inadvertently not lodged earlier due to an administrative oversight by Excelsior Capital (ECL). ECL arrangements include the lodgement of the Form 604 on behalf of directors and their associated entities.
ECL has reviewed its internal procedures and made adjustments to ensure future compliance.
This announcement has been authorised for release to ASX by the Board.
-ENDS-
For further information, please contact:
Danny Herceg Non-executive Chairman +61 (02) 9238 4267
About Excelsior (ASX: ECL): Excelsior is a Listed Investment Entity, originally established in 1991, and listed on the ASX in 1993. Excelsior Capital Limited's operations comprise the design and distribution of electrical components and cables for resource and infrastructure applications through its Electrical Division and a substantial investment portfolio.
15 July 2001
Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
ACN/ARSN
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Excelsior Capital Limited
050 542 553
Catelan Securities Pty Ltd ATF Catelan Securities Trust and Leanne Catelan Superannuation Fund Pty Ltd ATF Leanne Catelan Superannuation Fund and Leanne Catelan - As per Annexure A
As per Annexure A
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on
The previous notice was given to the company on The previous notice was dated
12/03/2020, 3/06/2020
13/11/2018
13/11/2018
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Fully paid ordinary shares
13,829,800
47.7%
14,561,102
50.22%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Person whose
Consideration
Class and
Date of
Nature of
number of
Person's votes
relevant interest
given in relation
change
change (6)
securities
affected
changed
to change (7)
affected
As per Annexure A
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of
Registered
Person entitled
Nature of
Class and
relevant
holder of
to be registered
relevant
number of
Person's votes
interest
securities
as holder (8)
interest (6)
securities
As per Annexure A
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
As per Annexure A
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
ANNEXURE A
ASIC Form 604 - Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
Details of substantial holder
Catelan Securities Pty Ltd ACN 156 174 300 ATF Catelan Securities Trust (Catelan Securities Pty Ltd) Leanne Catelan Superannuation Fund Pty Ltd ACN 124 587 686 ATF The Leanne Catelan Superannuation Fund (Leanne Catelan Superannuation Fund Pty Ltd), and
Ms Leanne Catelan
Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Person whose
Consideration
Class and
Date of
Nature of
number of
Person's votes
relevant interest
given in relation
change
change (6)
securities
affected
changed
to change (7)
affected
1
14/10/2019
Leanne Catelan Superannuation
Buy on market
$58,000
50,000 ordinary
50,000
Fund Pty Ltd
shares
10 and 12/3/2020
Leanne Catelan Superannuation
Buy on market
$395,306
309,912 ordinary
309,912
Fund Pty Ltd
shares
16 and 17/3/2020
Leanne Catelan Superannuation
Buy on market
$298,184
249,944 ordinary
249,944
Fund Pty Ltd
shares
18/3/2020
Leanne Catelan Superannuation
Buy on market
$17,325
15,000 ordinary
15,000
Fund Pty Ltd
shares
25/3/2020
Leanne Catelan Superannuation
Buy on market
$8,549
7,772 ordinary
7,772
Fund Pty Ltd
shares
3/6/2020
Leanne Catelan Superannuation
Buy off market
$113,475.10
98,674 ordinary
98,674
Fund Pty Ltd
shares
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Registered holder of securities
Person entitled to be
Class and number of
registered as holder (8)
securities
Ms Leanne Catelan and Catelan Securities
Catelan Securities Pty Ltd ATF Catelan
Catelan Securities Pty Ltd ATF
12,420,484 ordinary shares
Pty Ltd
Securities Trust
Catelan Securities Trust
Ms Leanne Catelan and Leanne Catelan
Leanne Catelan Superannuation Fund
Leanne
Catelan Superannuation
Pty Ltd ATF The Leanne Catelan
Fund Pty
Ltd ATF The Leanne
2,140,618 ordinary shares
Superannuation Fund Pty Ltd
Superannuation Fund
Catelan Superannuation Fund
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
