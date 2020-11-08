Excelsior Capital : Notice of change of interests of substantial holderOpens in a new Window

Excelsior Capital Limited ABN 98 050 542 553 Level 29, Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square, Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia Telephone: (02) 9238 4267

Email: investor@excelsiorcapital.com.au www.cmilimited.com.au

9 November 2020

Australian Securities Exchange

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX: ECL)

Form 604 - Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder

Attached is a Form 604 - Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder.

The share acquisitions notified in the form were disclosed to the market in the form of Appendices 3Y in accordance with the Listing Rules. Accordingly, the Form 604 does not contain material information not previously disclosed.

On this occasion, the Form 604 was inadvertently not lodged earlier due to an administrative oversight by Excelsior Capital (ECL). ECL arrangements include the lodgement of the Form 604 on behalf of directors and their associated entities.

ECL has reviewed its internal procedures and made adjustments to ensure future compliance.

This announcement has been authorised for release to ASX by the Board.

-ENDS-

For further information, please contact:

Danny Herceg Non-executive Chairman +61 (02) 9238 4267

About Excelsior (ASX: ECL): Excelsior is a Listed Investment Entity, originally established in 1991, and listed on the ASX in 1993. Excelsior Capital Limited's operations comprise the design and distribution of electrical components and cables for resource and infrastructure applications through its Electrical Division and a substantial investment portfolio.