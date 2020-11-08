Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Excelsior Capital Limited    ECL   AU0000037889

EXCELSIOR CAPITAL LIMITED

(ECL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Excelsior Capital : Notice of change of interests of substantial holderOpens in a new Window

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/08/2020 | 11:42pm EST

Excelsior Capital Limited ABN 98 050 542 553 Level 29, Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square, Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia Telephone: (02) 9238 4267

Email: investor@excelsiorcapital.com.au www.cmilimited.com.au

9 November 2020

Australian Securities Exchange

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX: ECL)

Form 604 - Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder

Attached is a Form 604 - Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder.

The share acquisitions notified in the form were disclosed to the market in the form of Appendices 3Y in accordance with the Listing Rules. Accordingly, the Form 604 does not contain material information not previously disclosed.

On this occasion, the Form 604 was inadvertently not lodged earlier due to an administrative oversight by Excelsior Capital (ECL). ECL arrangements include the lodgement of the Form 604 on behalf of directors and their associated entities.

ECL has reviewed its internal procedures and made adjustments to ensure future compliance.

This announcement has been authorised for release to ASX by the Board.

-ENDS-

For further information, please contact:

Danny Herceg Non-executive Chairman +61 (02) 9238 4267

About Excelsior (ASX: ECL): Excelsior is a Listed Investment Entity, originally established in 1991, and listed on the ASX in 1993. Excelsior Capital Limited's operations comprise the design and distribution of electrical components and cables for resource and infrastructure applications through its Electrical Division and a substantial investment portfolio.

604

page 1/2

15 July 2001

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

ACN/ARSN

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Excelsior Capital Limited

050 542 553

Catelan Securities Pty Ltd ATF Catelan Securities Trust and Leanne Catelan Superannuation Fund Pty Ltd ATF Leanne Catelan Superannuation Fund and Leanne Catelan - As per Annexure A

As per Annexure A

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on The previous notice was dated

12/03/2020, 3/06/2020

13/11/2018

13/11/2018

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Fully paid ordinary shares

13,829,800

47.7%

14,561,102

50.22%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Person whose

Consideration

Class and

Date of

Nature of

number of

Person's votes

relevant interest

given in relation

change

change (6)

securities

affected

changed

to change (7)

affected

As per Annexure A

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered

Person entitled

Nature of

Class and

relevant

holder of

to be registered

relevant

number of

Person's votes

interest

securities

as holder (8)

interest (6)

securities

As per Annexure A

16713015v1/S1

604

page 2/2

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

As per Annexure A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Catelan Securities Pty Ltd

Lvl 29, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, NSW 2000

Leanne Catelan Superannuation Fund Pty Ltd

Lvl 29, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, NSW 2000

Ms Leanne Catelan

C/o - Lvl 29, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, NSW 2000

Signature

print name

Leanne Catelan

capacity

Director of each of the entities

referred to in Item 1 and in her

personal capacity

sign here

Date

9 / 11 /2020

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  6. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included on any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown'".
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

16713015v1/S2

ANNEXURE A

ASIC Form 604 - Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

  1. Details of substantial holder
    Catelan Securities Pty Ltd ACN 156 174 300 ATF Catelan Securities Trust (Catelan Securities Pty Ltd)
    Leanne Catelan Superannuation Fund Pty Ltd ACN 124 587 686 ATF The Leanne Catelan Superannuation Fund (Leanne Catelan Superannuation Fund Pty Ltd), and
    Ms Leanne Catelan
  1. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Person whose

Consideration

Class and

Date of

Nature of

number of

Person's votes

relevant interest

given in relation

change

change (6)

securities

affected

changed

to change (7)

affected

1

14/10/2019

Leanne Catelan Superannuation

Buy on market

$58,000

50,000 ordinary

50,000

Fund Pty Ltd

shares

10 and 12/3/2020

Leanne Catelan Superannuation

Buy on market

$395,306

309,912 ordinary

309,912

Fund Pty Ltd

shares

16 and 17/3/2020

Leanne Catelan Superannuation

Buy on market

$298,184

249,944 ordinary

249,944

Fund Pty Ltd

shares

18/3/2020

Leanne Catelan Superannuation

Buy on market

$17,325

15,000 ordinary

15,000

Fund Pty Ltd

shares

25/3/2020

Leanne Catelan Superannuation

Buy on market

$8,549

7,772 ordinary

7,772

Fund Pty Ltd

shares

3/6/2020

Leanne Catelan Superannuation

Buy off market

$113,475.10

98,674 ordinary

98,674

Fund Pty Ltd

shares

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be

Class and number of

registered as holder (8)

securities

Ms Leanne Catelan and Catelan Securities

Catelan Securities Pty Ltd ATF Catelan

Catelan Securities Pty Ltd ATF

12,420,484 ordinary shares

Pty Ltd

Securities Trust

Catelan Securities Trust

Ms Leanne Catelan and Leanne Catelan

Leanne Catelan Superannuation Fund

Leanne

Catelan Superannuation

Pty Ltd ATF The Leanne Catelan

Fund Pty

Ltd ATF The Leanne

2,140,618 ordinary shares

Superannuation Fund Pty Ltd

Superannuation Fund

Catelan Superannuation Fund

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

Catelan Securities Pty Ltd ACN 156 174 300 ATF Catelan

Catelan Securities Pty Ltd is an associate of Leanne Catelan Superannuation Fund Pty Ltd

Securities Trust

by virtue of section 12(2)(a)(iii)

Leanne Catelan Superannuation Fund Pty Ltd ACN 124 587 686

Leanne Catelan Superannuation Fund Pty Ltd is an associate of each of Catelan Securities

ATF The Leanne Catelan Superannuation Fund

Pty Ltd by virtue of section 12(2)(a)(iii)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Excelsior Capital Limited published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 04:41:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EXCELSIOR CAPITAL LIMITED
11/08EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Notice of change of interests of substantial holderOpens in ..
PU
10/29TAKEOVERS PANEL : ECL Panel Receives ApplicationOpens in a new Window
PU
10/29EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Change in substantial holding from LCEOpens in a new Window
PU
10/26EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Notice received under sections 249D and 249NOpens in a new W..
PU
10/26EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Notice of Amended Appendix 3Y'sOpens in a new Window
PU
10/14EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Results of 2020 Annual General MeetingOpens in a new Window
PU
10/14EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : 2020 AGM PresentationOpens in a new Window
PU
10/13EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Net Tangible Asset Backing - September 2020Opens in a new Wi..
PU
10/06EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Corporate Governance Statement - revisedOpens in a new Windo..
PU
09/14EXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Corporate Governance StatementOpens in a new Window
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 60,0 M 43,7 M 43,7 M
Net income 2020 3,68 M 2,68 M 2,68 M
Net cash 2020 17,3 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,30x
Yield 2020 3,39%
Capitalization 45,8 M 33,3 M 33,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
EV / Sales 2020 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart EXCELSIOR CAPITAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Excelsior Capital Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Danny Herceg Non-Executive Chairman
Brent Hofman Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Leanne J. Catelan Executive Director
Oliver Schweizer Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXCELSIOR CAPITAL LIMITED7.85%33
KEYENCE CORPORATION32.53%119 737
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE23.77%72 077
NIDEC CORPORATION48.22%63 040
EATON CORPORATION PLC16.09%44 017
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-8.05%41 903
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group